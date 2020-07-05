Clearing the airspace

RAF Mildenhall’s flightline, and the airspace above, is active 24 hours a day and requires constant supervision to ensure lives and property are kept safe.

Air traffic controllers assigned to the 100th Operations Support Squadron provide overwatch of RAF Mildenhall’s skies and aircraft.

The ATC Airmen accomplish their mission by using proper procedures and focusing on every detail of their job.

“Our primary purpose is to prevent a collision between aircraft and to guarantee the safe and orderly flow of traffic,” said Senior Airman Tavion Brooks, 100th OSS air traffic control journeyman. “There are so many variables involved in the job, each encounter is different and must be constantly evaluated by controllers to make sure everything runs smoothly.”

Air traffic controllers fullfill a vital role in the Air Force.

“Automobiles have a ground traffic system to help keep people safe, the same is true for aircraft,” Brooks said. “I don’t know what would happen if the Air Force didn’t have ATC Airmen, but I hope we never have to find out.”

ATC Airmen have a demanding job, but some welcome the opportunities it provides.

“As an ATC Airman, I’m fortunate enough to contribute to the Air Force’s operational mission by coordinating movement of Priority 1 aircraft on a day-to-day basis,” Brooks said. “I’m grateful for everything that has led me to become an air traffic controller.”

Working in the challenging COVID-19 environment has required some adjustments, but it hasn’t stopped the ATC Airmen from performing their duties.

“Our unit is split in half due to preventative measures, and I miss being able to interact in person with the other half of the team,” said Master Sgt. Brian Bukauskas, 100th OSS tower assistant chief controller. “While the current situation has changed our duty schedule, the basics of being an air traffic controller remain the same and we will continue to perform the mission.”

