Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Nurses Week 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team Soldier Spotlight

    Nurses Week 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team Soldier Spotlight

    Photo By Sgt. Devin Lewis | U.S. Army Cpt. Eve Tanas, an Army Nurse, stands outside the Consolidated Aid Station...... read more read more

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.07.2020

    Story by Sgt. Devin Lewis 

    30th Armored Brigade Combat Team

    National Nurses Week begins on May 6 and ends May 12, which is Florence Nightingale’s birthday. To recognize the work of nurses, the 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team spotlights U.S. Army Cpt. Eve Tanas, a nurse in the 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team, North Carolina National Guard, currently deployed in the Central Command area of responsibility.

    “I became a nurse truly just to care for people and benefit my community,” said Tanas. "I enjoy feeling like I’m leading a life of purpose.”

    Tanas, who is assigned to Charlie Company, 230th Brigade Support Battalion, has dual medical responsibilities in her civilian and military life, with her specialty in medical-surgical. She is a Raleigh, North Carolina native who has served in the North Carolina Army National Guard for five years.

    “What I was taught that has always stuck with me is that you always treat the patient and not the disease,” Tanas said.

    Tanas said she enjoys the challenges of medicine and how it forces individuals to think critically. She added that supporting her patients and caring for them is what makes her job so worthwhile.

    National Nurses Week was first established in 1954. However, nurses caring for the wounded on the battlefield dates to the Revolutionary War and Civil War. Florence Nightingale is recognized for laying the foundation for formalized training of nurses by opening a school is 1860. The U.S. Army Nurse Corps was established in 1901.

    “Being a part of this lineage of Army Nurses is a humbling experience, to realize you are something that has not only stood the test of time but has successfully adapted to the challenges of these changing times,” said Tanas who is on her first deployment.

    The 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team is overseas for Operation Spartan Shield. It is comprised of approximately 4,000 Soldiers from National Guard units in North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, West Virginia, Washington, and Illinois supporting operations in the Middle East.

    “Being deployed puts into perspective how vital healthcare is to keep the mission going under many scenarios,” said Tanas. “It’s like being a link in this historic chain.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2020
    Date Posted: 05.07.2020 04:01
    Story ID: 369394
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 21
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nurses Week 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team Soldier Spotlight, by SGT Devin Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Nurses Week
    Operation Spartan Shield
    30th Armored Brigade Combat Team

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  • Flag/Report Story

    • LEAVE A COMMENT