Nurses Week 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team Soldier Spotlight

Photo By Sgt. Devin Lewis | U.S. Army Cpt. Eve Tanas, an Army Nurse, stands outside the Consolidated Aid Station...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Devin Lewis | U.S. Army Cpt. Eve Tanas, an Army Nurse, stands outside the Consolidated Aid Station (CAS) while supporting Operation Spartan Shield in the Central Command area of responsibility, April 28, 2020. Tanas, assigned to the 230th Brigade Support Battalion, 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team, North Carolina National Guard, is recognized as a Soldier spotlight during National Nurses Week held May 6-12, 2020. see less | View Image Page

National Nurses Week begins on May 6 and ends May 12, which is Florence Nightingale’s birthday. To recognize the work of nurses, the 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team spotlights U.S. Army Cpt. Eve Tanas, a nurse in the 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team, North Carolina National Guard, currently deployed in the Central Command area of responsibility.



“I became a nurse truly just to care for people and benefit my community,” said Tanas. "I enjoy feeling like I’m leading a life of purpose.”



Tanas, who is assigned to Charlie Company, 230th Brigade Support Battalion, has dual medical responsibilities in her civilian and military life, with her specialty in medical-surgical. She is a Raleigh, North Carolina native who has served in the North Carolina Army National Guard for five years.



“What I was taught that has always stuck with me is that you always treat the patient and not the disease,” Tanas said.



Tanas said she enjoys the challenges of medicine and how it forces individuals to think critically. She added that supporting her patients and caring for them is what makes her job so worthwhile.



National Nurses Week was first established in 1954. However, nurses caring for the wounded on the battlefield dates to the Revolutionary War and Civil War. Florence Nightingale is recognized for laying the foundation for formalized training of nurses by opening a school is 1860. The U.S. Army Nurse Corps was established in 1901.



“Being a part of this lineage of Army Nurses is a humbling experience, to realize you are something that has not only stood the test of time but has successfully adapted to the challenges of these changing times,” said Tanas who is on her first deployment.



The 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team is overseas for Operation Spartan Shield. It is comprised of approximately 4,000 Soldiers from National Guard units in North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, West Virginia, Washington, and Illinois supporting operations in the Middle East.



“Being deployed puts into perspective how vital healthcare is to keep the mission going under many scenarios,” said Tanas. “It’s like being a link in this historic chain.”