U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific is resuming the deployment of Marines and Sailors in support of the annual Marine Rotational Force-Darwin (MRF-D).



The U.S. and Australian governments decided in late March to delay the rotation due to restrictions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision to resume the deployment comes as the government of Australia is granting an exemption to current travel restrictions to allow the 2020 MRF-D rotation to proceed, based on Australia’s record to date in managing impacts from COVID-19 as well as strict adherence by deployed U.S. Marines to the mandatory 14-day quarantine and other requirements. The Marine Corps is committed to ensuring the health and safety of its forces and the Australian people, including local indigenous communities.



We continue to work closely with the Australian Defence Force (ADF) on the force composition, timing and planned training.



The U.S. remains committed to our mutual defense treaty with Australia and to enhancing interoperability and capability between the Marine Corps and the ADF, which benefits each country’s security and contributes to stability in the Indo-Pacific region.



The changes to this year’s deployment do not change the plans for those in subsequent years.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2020 Date Posted: 05.06.2020 18:27 Story ID: 369386 Location: CAMP H.M. SMITH, HI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MARINE ROTATIONAL FORCE-DARWIN DEPLOYMENT TO RESUME, by Chuck Little, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.