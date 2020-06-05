Broad Talent Supports UAMTF at University Hospital

Soldiers from UAMTF 332-1 are providing flexible support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for the whole-of-nation COVID-19 Response, at University Hospital in Newark. As a sign of this support, 332-1 Soldiers have been fully integrated into all aspects of the hospital work environment to include many non-physicians.



Recently, three Soldiers sat down for a discussion on their individual support and to provide insight on the units support at University Hospital.



Sgt. Miles McCurry is a 65W, Physician Assistant, from Lawtey, Florida, working with the EMS staff and responding to 911 calls. Capt. Robert Owen is a 65A Occupational Therapist from Nashville, Tennessee, working directly with civilian hospital OTs. Capt. Holly Beard is a 72B, Entomologist, from Orlando, Florida assisting multiple hospital sections.



Immediately upon arriving, the team was integrated into a very receptive and welcoming hospital staff. “As soon as we arrived the hospital staff welcomed us as part of the team, I think they appreciated our fresh attitude and new look,” said Beard.



For McCurry, although he is a trained paramedic, he had no idea this is what he would be doing as the unit prepared for mobilization, but quickly integrated into daily operations as an EMT. “When we got to University Hospital the EMS Coordinator asked if we had any paramedics, and soon I found myself working from three to six shifts a week responding to 911 calls.”



Owen had a similar experience assimilating in to daily operations, saying, “My position as an OT translates seamlessly for evaluating patients, conducting treatments, and contributing to discharge planning. We had hospital orientation on the 14th and on the 15th I was integrated in and working.”



As an Entomologist, Beard has a less conspicuous military occupation, but has been engaged in diverse and critical support. Beard is part of a team of four supporting infection prevention at the hospital monitoring proper airflow to prevent airborne contamination. Beard supported PPE Conservation and repurposing with M95 mask sterilization through hydrogen peroxide vaporization. In addition, she supported with food and dining facility safety and training on proper PPE removal. Beard also worked with the NJ National Guard on insuring the morgue was properly decompressed for the operators, saying, “I never thought I would work in a morgue, but our entire team’s mission is about being adaptable and flexible. So much of what we do rank is less important that being willing and able to help.”



Although COVID-19 response is the urgent concern, these Army Reserve Soldiers are utilizing their military and civilian skills to provide critical support by releasing pressure on the rest of hospital operations.



For Owen, he has seen direct positive impact on patient care, saying, “As an OT, working to evaluate patients, conduct treatments, and contribute to safe and appropriate discharges has resulted in greater successful patient outcomes increasing bed capacity during this critical shortage.”



Assisting other EMS personnel has been a mutually beneficial, “Everyone I’ve worked with has been appreciative of what we are doing to lessen their burden and I appreciate being able to support as well. We have a great support platform for each other,” said McCurry.



Speaking for all three, Beard said, “Uniform doesn’t matter, we are all one team.” With Owen adding, “I am grateful to be here, to go to one of the hardest hit areas and contribute.”

