Yeoman 2nd Class Lacey Krecko, from Philadelphia, was named Junior Sailor of the Quarter for Great Lakes. Krecko works as the departmental leading petty officer for Great Lakes’ administrative department. She has been in the Navy for over five years and aboard Great Lakes for over a year.

“I feel proud about being recognized as NSGL’s Junior Sailor of the Quarter,” said Krecko. “I feel that my accomplishments and hard work I put into the command paid off. It always feels great being recognized for the hard work you do. It just makes you continue to work harder. Sky is the limit!”

Krecko leads four Sailors in her department as they produce executive correspondence, awards, evaluations, and more. She is responsible for tracking personnel readiness for over 100 Sailors’ transfers, reporting, separations, and retirements. Krecko also works directly with Personnel Support Detachment Great Lakes to process pay and personnel transactions for the command.

“My favorite part about my job in the Navy is being able to support everyone at the command,” said Krecko “Admin department is the core of any command and everything is processed through us. I love helping Sailors with their issues and seeing the relief they get when we are able to relieve their stress. It’s just a great feeling.”

For more news from Naval Station Great Lakes, visit www.dvidshub.net/unit/NSGLPA or www.facebook.com/NavalStationGreatLakes.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2020 Date Posted: 05.06.2020 15:44 Story ID: 369367 Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US Hometown: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Junior Sailor of the Quarter: Yeoman 2nd Class Lacey Krecko, by PO2 Brigitte Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.