From Basic Training to COVID-19 Front Lines

DEKALB, Tenn. – Just months after completing his Initial Entry Training, U.S. Army Pvt. James Johnson, a 19-year old Lafayette native, is helping combat COVID-19 with the Tennessee National Guard.



Johnson, a Combat Medic assigned to Cookeville’s 2nd Squadron, 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, completed his Basic Combat Training and Advanced Individual Training in December. Johnson had not even participated in his first monthly drill with his unit when he volunteered to serve with the Tennessee National Guard on the COVID-19 front lines.



“Coming out of training you really don’t know what to expect,” said Johnson. “But it’s nice to be able to get acquainted with how the National Guard works before I start drilling. I’m just happy to be able to use my new skillset to help the community in any way I can.”



Johnson, who is currently a Nursing student at Tennessee Tech University, volunteered to help with cleanup following the deadly tornadoes that struck middle Tennessee March 3. Shortly after that he signed up to battle the coronavirus pandemic and is now part of a 3-man team operating a COVID-19 Remote Assessment Site in Smith County.



U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jesse Gullett, with the Tennessee National Guard, is operating as Johnson’s supervisor at the testing site and commends Johnson for adjusting so well.



“He’s performed admirably under these difficult circumstances,” said Gullett. “It’s impressive that at just 19 years old he’s been able to transition so quickly from learning a new skill set, to applying those skills at the testing sites.”



Over 960 Soldiers and Airmen of the Tennessee National Guard have volunteered to provide support in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Members of the medical task force, such as Johnson and Gullett, continue to provide assistance in partnership with the Department of Health at 37 mobile testing sites across the state.



“I’m just happy to be in this position,” said Johnson. “I’ve been able to help in multiple ways since I’ve completed training. This is why we sign up.”

