    Newark Airman Proud to Serve His Community

    Brig. Gen. Wayne McCaughey visits Airmen working at East Orange General Hospital

    EAST ORANGE, NJ, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2020

    Story by Spc. Michael Schwenk 

    New Jersey National Guard

    New Jersey Air National Guard Senior Airman Juan Rosado, from Newark, N.J., is one of more than 700 New Jersey Guardsmen activated during the COVID-19 pandemic to support the state’s relief effort.

    A 2015 graduate of Barringer High School in Newark, Rosado is a security forces Guardsman with the 108th Security Forces Squadron on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst. He also has been attending Embry–Riddle Aeronautical University online for his Bachelor of Science degree in aeronautical engineering.

    During the relief effort, Rosado has been working at the PNC Arts Center COVID-19 testing-site, primarily as a Spanish speaking translator, helping nurses easily communicate with patients.

    “I hope I do a little part in making patients, in a scary time, feel more comfortable,” explained Roasado.

    Aside from the test site, Rosado’s unit was also tasked to assist in the reopening of a wing of the East Orange General Hospital. On scheduled days off from the testing-site, the New Jersey Air National Guard unit traveled to East Orange and assisted other organizations, such as the New Jersey Office of Emergency Management, by off-loading delivery trucks, full of medical supplies, as well as assembling hospital beds.

    Rosado, a current resident of Newark, is really close to home when putting his time in at the hospital.

    “Right now we’re just down the road from where I grew up, went to high school, and still live,” said Rosado. “My fellow Airmen and I are doing our part in the fight against COVID-19. It feels really good knowing what we’re doing right now can help and possibly relieve my neighbors.”

