Sherman Brown and the men and women who serve as Access Control Gate Guards at Fort Knox are just some of the workforce essential to everyday operations on the installation.



Brown said that his job in security is both business and pleasure as the gate guards are the first line of defense for the installation, and the first to greet people coming onto the Army post.



“We’re here to check your credentials [as you] gain access to the Army post, and I try to make the transition as people travel to their residence, work or school as smooth as I can.”



The way the guards conduct their work has changed somewhat in light of COVID-19 and Brown said added measures like sanitizing individual guard booths at the beginning of each rotation and personally sanitizing hands and handheld equipment throughout the day keeps both the community and the guard force safer.



“The [COVID-19 virus] has made life a little more complicated for us here and we’re wearing a lot more gear to protect ourselves as well as to protect the customers we come in contact with,” Brown said. “We’re probably seeing more than a thousand people every day – we want to protect all of them and not bring anything home to our families either.”



He said the mission is too important to do anything less.



“We are very important because we man the gates at all times - regardless of the situation, we are here to protect the people of Fort Knox,” he said. “This is our priority. No matter what is going on with this virus or any other thing.



“We don’t want to become a soft target to our adversaries, so we maintain a high level of vigilance so that we’re always a hard target and ready for anything.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2020 Date Posted: 05.06.2020 15:10 Story ID: 369357 Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Essential to the effort: Our unsung heroes at the gate, by G. Anthonie Riis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.