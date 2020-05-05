Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Sailor of the Quarter: Master-at-Arms 1st Class Joseph Carey

    Sailor of the Quarter: MA1 Joseph Carey

    Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston | GREAT LAKES, Il. (May 4, 2020) A portrait of Master-at-Arms First Class Joseph Carey....... read more read more

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2020

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston 

    Naval Station Great Lakes Public Affairs

    GREAT LAKES, Ill. (May 5, 2020) – Naval Station Great Lakes announced their Sailors of the Quarter for the first quarter in an awards ceremony April 29, 2020.
    Master-at-Arms 1st Class Joseph Carey, from Green Bay, Wisconsin, was named Sailor of the Quarter for Great Lakes. Carey works as the departmental leading petty officer for Great Lakes’ security department. He has been in the Navy for 12 years and aboard Great Lakes for a year.
    “It feels really awesome to be selected as the Sailor of the Quarter. I didn’t earn this recognition on my own, it is a testament of all the Sailor’s hard work and dedication who work in the Security Department,” said Carey.
    Carey supervises 48 Sailors in the security department as they conduct daily operations and manages administrative work.
    “My favorite part about being in the Navy and being an MA would have to be the variety of jobs you can do, whether it’s doing patrol operations or working with military working dogs,” said Carey. “Anything you do can be rewarding if you want it to be.”
    For more news from Naval Station Great Lakes, visit www.dvidshub.net/unit/NSGLPA or www.facebook.com/NavalStationGreatLakes.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2020
    Date Posted: 05.06.2020 14:48
    Story ID: 369352
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    Hometown: GREEN BAY, WI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailor of the Quarter: Master-at-Arms 1st Class Joseph Carey, by PO2 Brigitte Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Awards
    Sailor of the Quarter
    Naval Station Great Lakes
    Sailor
    Great Lakes
    US Navy
    Recognition

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  • Flag/Report Story

    • LEAVE A COMMENT