GREAT LAKES, Ill. (May 5, 2020) – Naval Station Great Lakes announced their Sailors of the Quarter for the first quarter in an awards ceremony April 29, 2020.

Master-at-Arms 1st Class Joseph Carey, from Green Bay, Wisconsin, was named Sailor of the Quarter for Great Lakes. Carey works as the departmental leading petty officer for Great Lakes’ security department. He has been in the Navy for 12 years and aboard Great Lakes for a year.

“It feels really awesome to be selected as the Sailor of the Quarter. I didn’t earn this recognition on my own, it is a testament of all the Sailor’s hard work and dedication who work in the Security Department,” said Carey.

Carey supervises 48 Sailors in the security department as they conduct daily operations and manages administrative work.

“My favorite part about being in the Navy and being an MA would have to be the variety of jobs you can do, whether it’s doing patrol operations or working with military working dogs,” said Carey. “Anything you do can be rewarding if you want it to be.”

For more news from Naval Station Great Lakes, visit www.dvidshub.net/unit/NSGLPA or www.facebook.com/NavalStationGreatLakes.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2020 Date Posted: 05.06.2020 14:48 Story ID: 369352 Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US Hometown: GREEN BAY, WI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailor of the Quarter: Master-at-Arms 1st Class Joseph Carey, by PO2 Brigitte Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.