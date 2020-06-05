Agency sends excess medical supplies to Florida

Courtesy Photo | Medical equipment and supplies intended for first responders fighting COVID-19...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Medical equipment and supplies intended for first responders fighting COVID-19 throughout Florida rest on pallets awaiting shipment from the DLA Disposition Services’ site at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Photo by Curtis Mitchell see less | View Image Page

By DLA Disposition Services and South-East Region staff



First responders fighting COVID-19 in Florida are receiving more than 400 types of excess items from the Defense Logistics Agency Disposition Services’ site at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.



Operations Supervisor Curtis Mitchell said Florida Department of Management Services officials plan to provide the items to law enforcement agencies and emergency management services in multiple cities and counties. The material, originally valued at over $330,000, includes patient warming systems, masks, specialized containers and more.



Terry Harrington, DLA Disposition Services’ area manager for Fort Bragg, said his team’s role is integral. He praised employees’ efforts, saying everyone is thrilled to provide support.



“I am always very happy and honored to be able to assist our customers in these types of situations,” said Eddie Sanders, a property disposal specialist. “This time happens to be for COVID-19, but our organization always stands ready for any emergency, be it hurricanes, floods or any type of natural disaster.”



Mona Gholston, who recently returned to North Carolina after a six-month deployment to DLA Disposition Services’ location in Djibouti, Africa, said the Fort Bragg site also provides support to U.S. forces in the Horn of Africa, as well as relief efforts following natural disasters like last year’s Cyclone Kenneth.



“I am extremely pleased that our organization could be there to support customers in need of supplies and equipment for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said. “We are here to support.”