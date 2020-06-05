150th Special Operations Wing Vice Commander Visits Guardsmen Helping a Local New Mexico Hospital

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Col. Christopher Baca, the 150th Special Operations Wing Vice Commander, visited Airmen and Soldiers working at the San Juan Regional Medical Center in Farmington, New Mexico, as a part of the New Mexico National Guard Joint Task Force response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Medical Guardsmen from both the Air National Guard and Army National Guard volunteered to help set up and staff a wing of the San Juan Regional Medical Center to support the community. Twenty-three rooms were set up and manned that would fit two patients each for potential hospital overflow.

“It has been good to help and set everything up. Even though we haven't seen any patients yet, we are ahead of it all,” stated Senior Airman Damian Uribe of the 150th Medical Group.

Since this group of guardsmen had not seen any COVID positive patients, they have been moved to Gallup, New Mexico, to assist as needed there. Gallup is currently one of most affected locations in the state.

“It has been great to help out here, but we're itching to go in the fight and help New Mexicans more directly,” explained Pfc. Nicole Gutierrez. Many of these guardsmen volunteered to help the New Mexico National Guard Joint Task Force with this mission, leaving their family and homes to support the medical needs of the state during the pandemic.

Baca made the trip from Albuquerque to Farmington to ensure the Airman and Soldiers were staying healthy, positive, and receiving every resource they needed to maintain their positions at the highest level.

“We are very proud of all that you are doing to support New Mexicans and the communities in this difficult time,” Baca said.

New Mexico Air and Army National Guard members continue working hard and long hours to help those in need.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2020 Date Posted: 05.06.2020 14:28 Story ID: 369349 Location: FARMINGTON, NM, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 150th Special Operations Wing Vice Commander Visits Guardsmen Helping a Local New Mexico Hospital, by SrA Ian Beckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.