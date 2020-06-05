NMRTC - Pensacola Sailors return from COVID-19 Response Effort

NAVAL HOSPITAL PENSACOLA, Fla -- Thirteen Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command — Pensacola staff returned Tuesday after a nearly-month-long medical support mission. Eighteen of NMRTC - Pensacola's Sailors deployed aboard the hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), supporting the Department of Defense response efforts to New York and New Jersey during the coronavirus outbreak.



The Sailors spent 31 days on the USNS Comfort at Pier 90 in New York City, providing relief to a healthcare system stressed by the surge of COVID-19 patients.



The USNS Comfort arrived early Saturday in Hampton Roads Harbor in Norfolk, Virginia, where the ship was disinfected, and the crew tested for the COVID-19.



"I am incredibly proud and honored to serve with these Sailors," said Capt. David Webster, Commanding Officer of NMRTC Pensacola. "I am appreciative of everything they've done for our service and our nation."



Every Sailor returning from the ship was tested for COVID-19 and placed on a 14-day restriction of movement, based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control. The Sailors will be tested for COVID-19 a second time after the 14 days.



Established in 1826, NMRTC Pensacola's mission is to deliver high-quality health care to ensure a medically ready force and a ready medical force through strategic partnerships and innovation. The command is comprised of the main hospital and ten branch health clinics across five states.

