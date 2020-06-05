Behavioral Health Clinic Assists Soldiers in Need During COVID-19

FORT HOOD, Texas -- Greywolf Soldiers from 3rd Brigade recently came back from deployment in Korea. They were eager to take leave and see their families when COVID-19 became a world-wide pandemic.

During these hard times, the behavioral health clinic remains a key source for Soldiers facing difficulties. Despite COVID-19 restrictions, Soldiers are able to call the clinic in order to set up appointments for various services.

“If there’s a need, there’s something that can be offered here,” said Capt. Melissa Marcelli-Flint, 3rd Brigade Combat Team behavioral health officer.

Flint goes on to say, Soldiers are able to seek help for various reasons. The clinic assists Soldiers with everyday stressors, COVID-related issues, family issues, finance issues, substance abuse, deployment or work-related issues, or anything that truly impacts their mood. The clinic is able to provide or recommend help based on the Soldiers’ needs.

“We work as a team in order to understand what is best for the Soldier,” said Flint.

The clinic is comprised of Army and civilian personnel, which all contribute to the successful care for Soldiers in the brigade.

Flint explained, for some Soldiers it’s easier to talk to someone in uniform. The clinic offers embedded personnel who are able to help Soldiers at the battalion and company levels without having to go to the clinic.

The clinic also ensures Soldiers utilize sources such as the Military Family Life Consultants, the Chaplain, and phone sources through military one-source. These other resources ensure Soldiers have multiple options for assistance outside of the clinic.

“Having these resources at Fort Hood- it’s a collection of everyone in the community helping soldiers who have needs,” said Capt. Daniel Hutchings, 1st Cavalry Division, 3rd Brigade Combat Team behavioral health officer..

The goal is to ensure Soldiers are supported when they’re seeking services. Hutchings explains, the unit readiness has greatly improved since the stigma of utilizing behavioral health services has been encouraged.

“We’re there for the individual Soldier and we’re there for the command teams,” said Flint. “Soldiers have access to us no matter where they go.”

Despite the challenges that came from returning from deployment and COVID-19, Soldiers from 3rd Brigade Combat Team are back in the fight, explained Hutchings.

“3rd Brigade has been very impressive as far as resiliency,” said Hutchings.

Soldiers who are seeking assistance should contact the 3rd brigade behavioral health clinic at 254-553-5720 and is located in building 24001.

