NUWC Division Newport engineer wins Providence Business News industry leader award

NEWPORT, R.I. — Maria Diaz-Masterson, head, Submarine and Surveillance Systems Division in the Naval Undersea Warfare Center’s Sensors and Sonar Department, was selected for the Providence Business News (PBN) 2020 Business Women Award in the Technical Services Industry Leader category.



The PBN Business Women Award program honors the success of women in a variety of industries and recognizes professional women to watch as well as industry leaders. This is the fifth time in seven years a Division Newport employee has won a PBN Business Women Award.



Diaz-Masterson leads more 100 people within her organization in information assurance and cybersecurity for our tactical systems and laboratory-based analysis systems. She also addresses virtual machine technology to reduce the footprint and cost of our tactical systems while offering the potential for greater reliability. She has achieved success as a team leader, a line manager, engineer and mentor.



Diaz-Masterson is a leader and mentor in the Educational Partnership Agreement between Division Newport and the University of Puerto Rico – Mayaguez. As a strong proponent of workforce development, she actively seeks opportunities for engineers to shadow test directors while underway on submarines. The technical expertise and enthusiasm she brings to her job greatly benefit the department, Division Newport and the U.S. Navy.



Diaz-Masterson and other winners from around the region will be recognized during a virtual ceremony on Wednesday, June 17.



NUWC Division Newport is a shore command of the U.S. Navy within the Naval Sea Systems Command, which engineers, builds and supports America’s fleet of ships and combat systems. NUWC Newport provides research, development, test and evaluation, engineering and fleet support for submarines, autonomous underwater systems, undersea offensive and defensive weapons systems, and countermeasures associated with undersea warfare.



NUWC Newport is the oldest warfare center in the country, tracing its heritage to the Naval Torpedo Station established on Goat Island in Newport Harbor in 1869. Commanded by Capt. Michael Coughlin, NUWC Newport maintains major detachments in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Andros Island in the Bahamas, as well as test facilities at Seneca Lake and Fisher's Island, New York, Leesburg, Florida, and Dodge Pond, Connecticut.

