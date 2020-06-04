JCS Receives Safety Award

Story by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Benjamin Wooddy



NORFOLK,Va – The aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) was announced as the recipient of the Admiral Flatley Memorial Award for fiscal year 2019 in a recent naval message, April 6.

The award recognizes the aircraft carrier and amphibious assault ship or amphibious landing ship with an embarked airwing or a Marine Air-Ground Task Force, that surpasses all competitors in overall contributions to safety. The awardees are selected based on operational readiness and excellence, high velocity outcomes and exceptional safety programs on record.

“Congratulations on more superb recognition for a job exceptionally well done,” said Capt. Randall Peck, commanding officer of the John C. Stennis. “Your efforts in readiness and safety were truly remarkable. As the award says, ‘you set the standard and are the benchmark by which others are judged.”

“[Winning the award] is a direct reflection on our ability to do risk mitigation and do it effectively, so that we can preserve our material and personnel assets,” said Lt. Steve Augustine, the John C. Stennis’ industrial hygiene officer. “Because without it, we won’t be an effective fighting force if we aren’t [mitigating risks].”

John C. Stennis’ safety team looked to implement a new standard to create an environment that focuses on the impact of organizational safety for each of the Sailors on board.

“Operational Risk Management on this ship is, in my opinion, looked at highly,” said Augustine. “From the commanding officer on down, everyone takes that seriously, first and foremost. We institutionalize Operational Risk Management. Everyone does it whether they know it, or not. Otherwise, we wouldn’t have the safety record that we have.”

This award is the second award announced for the John C. Stennis this year. In March, the ship was presented with the Battle “E” for calendar year 2019.

