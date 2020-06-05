Bomber Task Force conducts Baltic mission with B-1 Lancers

Courtesy Photo | A B-1B Lancer flies with a Danish F-16 during a training mission for Bomber Task Force...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A B-1B Lancer flies with a Danish F-16 during a training mission for Bomber Task Force Europe, May 5, 2020. Aircrews from the 28th Bomb Wing at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, took off on their long-range, long-duration Bomber Task Force mission to conduct interoperability training with Danish fighter aircraft and Estonian joint terminal attack controllers ground teams. Training with our NATO allies and theater partner nations contribute to enhanced resiliency and interoperability and enables us to build enduring relationships necessary to confront the broad range of global challenges. (Courtesy photo by Danish Air Force) see less | View Image Page

Two U.S. Air Force B-1 Lancers from Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota conducted a long-range strategic Bomber Task Force mission to the Baltic region May 5, 2020.



The flight included integration and interoperability training with Danish F-16s overflying Bornholm Island, in addition to overflight of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.



The B-1s also worked with Estonian Joint Terminal Air Controllers to provide close air support training with inert devices at Tapa Range.



Training with our NATO allies and theater partner nations contributes to enhanced resiliency and interoperability. Strategic bombers contribute to stability in the European theater by sending a clear deterrence message to any potential adversary.



“Integrating bomber missions with our NATO allies and partners build enduring relationships that are capable of confronting a broad range of global challenges,” said U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa commander, Gen. Jeff Harrigian. “When you see the capability and integration first hand, it is clear we have a force that stands ready to execute the mission.”



Forward bomber presence demonstrates the Air Force’s ability to execute flying missions, sustain readiness, as well as showcase the U.S. commitment to our Baltic allies and regional security.



The B-1 Lancer can rapidly deliver massive quantities of conventional weapons against any adversary, anywhere in the world, at any time. Last time it was in Europe was November 2018 supporting NATO’s Trident Juncture exercise.



Continuing coverage of this deployment will be available on this website, and on the DVIDS hub at: https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/bombertaskforceeurope.