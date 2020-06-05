Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bomber Task Force conducts Baltic mission with B-1 Lancers

    B-1 integrates with Danish F-16s over Europe

    Courtesy Photo | A B-1B Lancer flies with a Danish F-16 during a training mission for Bomber Task Force...... read more read more

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY

    05.06.2020

    Story by Capt. Rachel N Salpietra 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Public Affairs   

    Two U.S. Air Force B-1 Lancers from Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota conducted a long-range strategic Bomber Task Force mission to the Baltic region May 5, 2020.

    The flight included integration and interoperability training with Danish F-16s overflying Bornholm Island, in addition to overflight of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

    The B-1s also worked with Estonian Joint Terminal Air Controllers to provide close air support training with inert devices at Tapa Range.

    Training with our NATO allies and theater partner nations contributes to enhanced resiliency and interoperability. Strategic bombers contribute to stability in the European theater by sending a clear deterrence message to any potential adversary.

    “Integrating bomber missions with our NATO allies and partners build enduring relationships that are capable of confronting a broad range of global challenges,” said U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa commander, Gen. Jeff Harrigian. “When you see the capability and integration first hand, it is clear we have a force that stands ready to execute the mission.”

    Forward bomber presence demonstrates the Air Force’s ability to execute flying missions, sustain readiness, as well as showcase the U.S. commitment to our Baltic allies and regional security.

    The B-1 Lancer can rapidly deliver massive quantities of conventional weapons against any adversary, anywhere in the world, at any time. Last time it was in Europe was November 2018 supporting NATO’s Trident Juncture exercise.

    Continuing coverage of this deployment will be available on this website, and on the DVIDS hub at: https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/bombertaskforceeurope.

