CJOS COE Hosts Virtual Maritime Security Regimes Round Table

Courtesy Photo | 200505-N-N0701-0001 NORFOLK, Va. (May 5, 2020) Photo illustration representing the Combined Joint Operations from the Sea Centre of Excellence (CJOS COE)'s 5th annual Maritime Security Regimes Round Table, which was held virtually onboard Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads, April 30 - May 1. This year's theme was "Future Trends in the Maritime Situational Awareness," and the workshop connected nearly 300 military and civilian attendees from 26 countries to discuss and address common maritime security issues in the interest of the NATO alliance and maritime stakeholders. (U.S. Navy photo illustration/Released)

Combined Joint Operations from the Sea Centre of Excellence (CJOS COE), a NATO-accredited military think tank, hosted their 5th annual Maritime Security Regimes Round Table virtually onboard Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads, April 30 - May 1.



This year’s theme was “Future Trends in the Maritime Situational Awareness,” and the workshop connected nearly 300 military and civilian attendees from 26 countries to discuss and address common maritime security issues in the interest of the NATO alliance and maritime stakeholders.



NATO’s Allied Maritime Commander, Vice Adm. Keith Blount from the Royal Navy, provided the introductory remarks, setting the stage for two days of valuable discussions with speakers from governments, academia and industry covering a range of issues from maritime security in the Arctic, the Black Sea and the Gulf of Guinea, to exploring new techniques and technologies in the pursuit of better collective awareness and security at sea.



Royal Navy Commodore Tom Guy, acting director of CJOS COE, expressed his pride in the team and noted that support for the event had been fantastic.



“The Maritime Security Regimes Round Table has built a strong following over the years and this year’s virtual format enabled us to expand the network even further,” said Guy. “I was really delighted with the range and quality of our speakers, including our partners from the Maritime Security Centre of Excellence in Turkey, the NATO Maritime Interdiction Operations Training Centre in Greece, and the Centre of Excellence for Operations in Confined and Shallow Waters in Germany.”



Guy added that the CJOS team would continue to drive further development, finding new ways to work around the current COVID-19 restrictions.



CJOS COE was established in May 2006 and represents 13 nations. CJOS is the only Centre of Excellence in the U.S., and one of 25 NATO accredited centres worldwide, representing a collective wealth of international experience, expertise and best practices.



For more information on CJOS COE, please visit http://www.cjoscoe.org