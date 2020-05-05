Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airpower demo showcases mission readiness, total force integration

    JBER Elephant Walk

    A U.S. Air Force HH-60 Sikorsky flies into formation during an elephant walk at Joint

    UNITED STATES

    05.05.2020

    Story by Senior Airman Crystal Jenkins 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    Airmen and aircraft from across Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson participated in a “Moose Walk” and integrated training event here and at the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, or JPARC, May 5.

    The “Moose Walk,” more commonly referred to as an “Elephant Walk,” was so named to pay homage to both Alaska’s unique wildlife and to the C-17 Globemaster III, often nicknamed “The Moose.” This event showcased the 3rd Wing, 176th Wing, and 477th Fighter Groups’ readiness and ability to generate combat airpower at a moment's notice to ensure regional stability.

    “Our Airmen are proud to provide world-class airpower for America,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Robert D. Davis, 3rd WG commander. “Events like this, as well as other exercises, provide a visible and meaningful result of the hard work and synchronization required to project airpower. They also demonstrate the U.S. Air Force’s responsiveness, flexibility and global reach.”

    Aircraft included F-22 Raptors, C-17 Globemaster IIIs, E-3 Sentrys, C-12F Hurons, C-130J Super Herculeses and HH-60G Pave Hawks.

    Alaska Air National Guard’s 176th WG and the active-duty 3rd WG commonly train together; however, this particular event allowed them to see much of this training come to fruition. The 176th, as an associate Guard unit, is one that allows active-duty and Guard Airmen to train and operate together across a variety of mission sets, providing the combatant command more capability and capacity.

    “It provides an opportunity for multiple air components to coordinate and build familiarity across organizations and ensure operational synergy,” said Col. Anthony D. Stratton, the 176th WG commander. “This type of event provides a defined objective which gives an opportunity for both our junior and experienced troops to apply their skills, and culminates in an event that visibly presents the results of their hard work.

    “It also ensures our competitors and adversaries understand we continue to be extremely capable regardless of the situation or environment we are dealt,” said Stratton. “Despite COVID-19, 100 percent of the 176th WG’s missions, including strategic airlift, air defense, and search and rescue, have been maintained without interruption.”

    The pandemic has not impacted the base’s ability to perform North American Aerospace Defense Commands’ homeland defense mission.

    “We have maintained our combat lethality and are ready to quickly deploy our capabilities around the globe when needed,” said Davis.

