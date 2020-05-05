The Faces Behind Masked Service

KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. – Members of the 150th Special Operations Wing fill in anywhere needed during COVID-19 pandemic to ensure that all New Mexicans have what they need.



With many jobs to do in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Airmen from the Wing work with Soldiers to staff the New Mexico National Guard Joint Task Force mission. Although their faces are covered, the words “U.S. AIR FORCE” are still proudly visible over their hearts. These words represent different things to different people but are rooted in the core value “Service Before Self.”



Our service members demonstrate this daily by our service members through their service to our nation and state, as well as their fellow Airmen and Soldiers.



Airmen have worked to provide aid across the state, putting in thousands of collective hours to support our communities. Some of the work is more visible, such as the 150th Mission Support Group and 210th RED HORSE Squadron working together to load and deliver over 12,000 pounds of food and water to the Zia Pueblo northwest of Albuquerque. Such deliveries have also provided COVID-19 test kits and personal protective equipment (PPE) all across the state.



The State of New Mexico activated six Airmen from the 150th SOW. Their missions have included driving over 4000 miles with deliveries to various New Mexico communities and providing vital information about the pandemic to travelers at the airports. The correspondence came directly from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office to let travelers know their part in keeping the citizens of New Mexico safe.



The concept of “Service Before Self” is evident in these Airmen’s actions. This past Easter Sunday, members of the 150th Mission Support Group worked in the Unit Control Center to manage and maintain constant readiness, addressing the needs throughout the mission.



Being away from home during this holiday and missing a day to spend with family, the Airmen worked as usual and completed yet another food delivery. The 150th Force Support Squadron commander, along with others, took the extra step to provide food for those hard at work over the holiday.



From our nation, to our state, to our brothers and sisters in uniform, the 150th Special Operations Wing proudly serves anywhere needed.

