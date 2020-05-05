Water by the Truckload

Courtesy Photo | Airmen and Soldiers of the New Mexico National Guard Joint Task Force continue to...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Airmen and Soldiers of the New Mexico National Guard Joint Task Force continue to supply food and water to New Mexico communities during the COVID-19 response mission. see less | View Image Page

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Airmen and Soldiers of the New Mexico National Guard Joint Task Force continue to supply food and water to New Mexico communities during the COVID-19 response mission.



Around the state of New Mexico, many small towns and villages that have been around for hundreds of years. While the sense of culture is strong in these communities, population levels are low. Thus, so are their resources—especially when a pandemic such as COVID-19 threatens supply chains and local business.



Knowing the potential devastation of the COVID-19 pandemic might cause for these historical towns, the 210th RED HORSE Squadron and New Mexico Joint Task Force tasked Airmen and Soldiers with supplying clean drinking water to New Mexico citizens across the state. Senior Airman Joseph Baca and Tech. Sgt. Alexander Attakai tested the purity of the water before distributing it to the people of Manuelito, New Mexico.



This is not the first time the New Mexico National Guard has helped in a crisis involving water needs for a local populace. While varying in severity with every case, the New Mexico Air National Guard is always training and always ready to overcome obstacles and protect the safety of New Mexicans.