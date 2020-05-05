HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. -- 12 Airmen from the 9th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, 29th AMU, 314th AMU and 311th AMU competed in the 49th Wing’s first quarter load competition, April 27-28, here.
Weapons load crews competed by loading munitions onto their respective aircraft as quickly and expertly as possible. These quarterly events increase combat readiness and technical expertise through friendly competition. As a preventative measure, the weapons load crews competed with face coverings on and attendance was reduced to essential members only.
Congratulations 29th AMU weapons load crew for winning this quarter’s competition
This work, 49th Wing 1st Quarter load competition, by A1C Quion Lowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
