Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    49th Wing 1st Quarter load competition

    49th Wing 1st Quarter load competition

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Quion Lowe | Senior Airman Christian Ruiz, 29th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member,...... read more read more

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2020

    Story by Airman 1st Class Quion Lowe 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. -- 12 Airmen from the 9th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, 29th AMU, 314th AMU and 311th AMU competed in the 49th Wing’s first quarter load competition, April 27-28, here.



    Weapons load crews competed by loading munitions onto their respective aircraft as quickly and expertly as possible. These quarterly events increase combat readiness and technical expertise through friendly competition. As a preventative measure, the weapons load crews competed with face coverings on and attendance was reduced to essential members only.



    Congratulations 29th AMU weapons load crew for winning this quarter’s competition

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2020
    Date Posted: 05.05.2020 11:19
    Story ID: 369225
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 49th Wing 1st Quarter load competition, by A1C Quion Lowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    F-16
    Holloman Air Force Base
    MQ-9
    U.S. Air Force
    Air Education and Training Command
    Load competition

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  • Flag/Report Story

    • LEAVE A COMMENT