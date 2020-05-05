49th Wing 1st Quarter load competition

HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. -- 12 Airmen from the 9th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, 29th AMU, 314th AMU and 311th AMU competed in the 49th Wing’s first quarter load competition, April 27-28, here.







Weapons load crews competed by loading munitions onto their respective aircraft as quickly and expertly as possible. These quarterly events increase combat readiness and technical expertise through friendly competition. As a preventative measure, the weapons load crews competed with face coverings on and attendance was reduced to essential members only.







Congratulations 29th AMU weapons load crew for winning this quarter’s competition

