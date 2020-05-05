Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mount Laurel Soldier proud to serve community

    New Jersey’s Joint Operations Center coordinates COVID-19 response

    Photo By Master Sgt. Matt Hecht | U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Timothy Jardinico works in the New Jersey National...... read more read more

    LAWRENCEVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2020

    Story by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht 

    New Jersey National Guard

    New Jersey Army National Guard Chief Warrant Officer 2 Timothy Jardinico, from Mount Laurel, N.J., is one of more than 700 New Jersey National Guard Soldiers and Airmen working to support state and local leadership in the fight against COVID-19.

    A 2002 graduate of Overbrook Regional High School in Pine Hill, Jardinico is now the officer in charge of the joint directorate of intelligence and security for the New Jersey National Guard.

    He normally works at New Jersey’s Joint Force Headquarters on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, but is now assigned to the Joint Operations Center in Lawrenceville, where he and his team collect and analyze information for leaders.

    This information helps everyone from the generals running the organization, to the officers in the field at COVID-19 test stations and nursing homes.

    “For COVID-19 support, we’re providing incident awareness and assessment for the decision makers in our organization as well as inter-agency partners,” said Jardinico.

    Jardinico’s team is made up of Soldiers and Airmen, working together to assist New Jersey’s citizens.

    “The joint effort has definitely been a beneficial and instrumental part of this operation,” said Jardinico. “We get to see it from different perspectives, from all levels of the organization.”

    Jardinico said that he and his fellow service members are honored and proud to be part of a historic response helping New Jersey citizens.

    “Providing a service to first responders and Soldiers that are helping our communities on the front lines is incredibly fulfilling.”

