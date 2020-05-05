Mount Laurel Soldier proud to serve community

Photo By Master Sgt. Matt Hecht | U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Timothy Jardinico works in the New Jersey National...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Matt Hecht | U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Timothy Jardinico works in the New Jersey National Guard’s Joint Operations Center in the Homeland Security Center of Excellence, Lawrenceville, N.J., April 22, 2020. New Jersey Soldiers and Airmen, as well as active duty and civilians from U.S. Northern Command are working together in the center to support the state’s response efforts to COVID-19. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht) see less | View Image Page

New Jersey Army National Guard Chief Warrant Officer 2 Timothy Jardinico, from Mount Laurel, N.J., is one of more than 700 New Jersey National Guard Soldiers and Airmen working to support state and local leadership in the fight against COVID-19.



A 2002 graduate of Overbrook Regional High School in Pine Hill, Jardinico is now the officer in charge of the joint directorate of intelligence and security for the New Jersey National Guard.



He normally works at New Jersey’s Joint Force Headquarters on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, but is now assigned to the Joint Operations Center in Lawrenceville, where he and his team collect and analyze information for leaders.



This information helps everyone from the generals running the organization, to the officers in the field at COVID-19 test stations and nursing homes.



“For COVID-19 support, we’re providing incident awareness and assessment for the decision makers in our organization as well as inter-agency partners,” said Jardinico.



Jardinico’s team is made up of Soldiers and Airmen, working together to assist New Jersey’s citizens.



“The joint effort has definitely been a beneficial and instrumental part of this operation,” said Jardinico. “We get to see it from different perspectives, from all levels of the organization.”



Jardinico said that he and his fellow service members are honored and proud to be part of a historic response helping New Jersey citizens.



“Providing a service to first responders and Soldiers that are helping our communities on the front lines is incredibly fulfilling.”