Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Marine Corps Joins Gamerjibe Virtual Job Fair to Promote Technical Career Opportunities

    U.S. Marine Corps joins Gamerjibe Virtual Job Fair to promote technical career opportunities

    Photo By Sgt. Anthony Morales | The U.S. Marine Corps is a proud sponsor of Gamerjibe’s efforts to engage and...... read more read more

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2020

    Story by Capt. Michael Maggitti 

    8th Marine Corps District

    FORT WORTH, Texas – Students interested in technological career opportunities can now connect virtually and free of charge with potential employers thanks to Gamerjibe’s immersive and interactive job fair taking place online the week of May 18.

    The Marine Corps is a proud sponsor of Gamerjibe’s efforts to engage and educate students remotely about technical career fields during this unprecedented time.

    Leveraging free-to-use, browser-based software, students can voice and text chat from the safety of home while networking with prospective employers within a custom-built, three-dimensional virtual environment.

    The Marines look forward to attending their first virtual career fair to engage with students at the Marines’ digital booth on Wednesday, May 20 from 4 – 9 p.m. CST. Additionally, they will also sponsor and participate in the Emerging Tech panel on Friday, May 22 from 7 – 9 p.m. CST to discuss various technical roles in cybersecurity, data communications and intelligence alongside esports entrepreneurs and tech startup businesses.

    Gamerjibe is the next-gen virtual events platform that helps organizers host immersive and engaging three-dimensional events from a web browser. Please visit www.gamerjibe.com to join the more than 1,500 registered attendees or contact team@gamerjibe.com for more details.

    From cybersecurity and high-speed data communications to electronic warfare and remote drone operations, the Marines leverage cutting edge technology and innovation to remain our Nation’s first line of defense across the globe. Please visit www.dvidshub.net/feature/marinesports to learn more about Marine Corps esports initiatives or request more information about the Marines at www.marines.com/virtualcareers.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2020
    Date Posted: 05.05.2020 08:09
    Story ID: 369207
    Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marine Corps Joins Gamerjibe Virtual Job Fair to Promote Technical Career Opportunities, by CPT Michael Maggitti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Marines
    Career Fair
    gaming
    8MCD
    Fighting Spirit
    Battles Won
    esports
    MarinEsports
    Virtual Careers

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  • Flag/Report Story

    • LEAVE A COMMENT