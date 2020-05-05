U.S. Marine Corps joins Gamerjibe Virtual Job Fair to promote technical career opportunities

FORT WORTH, Texas – Students interested in technological career opportunities can now connect virtually and free of charge with potential employers thanks to Gamerjibe’s immersive and interactive job fair taking place online the week of May 18.



The Marine Corps is a proud sponsor of Gamerjibe’s efforts to engage and educate students remotely about technical career fields during this unprecedented time.



Leveraging free-to-use, browser-based software, students can voice and text chat from the safety of home while networking with prospective employers within a custom-built, three-dimensional virtual environment.



The Marines look forward to attending their first virtual career fair to engage with students at the Marines’ digital booth on Wednesday, May 20 from 4 – 9 p.m. CST. Additionally, they will also sponsor and participate in the Emerging Tech panel on Friday, May 22 from 7 – 9 p.m. CST to discuss various technical roles in cybersecurity, data communications and intelligence alongside esports entrepreneurs and tech startup businesses.



Gamerjibe is the next-gen virtual events platform that helps organizers host immersive and engaging three-dimensional events from a web browser. Please visit www.gamerjibe.com to join the more than 1,500 registered attendees or contact team@gamerjibe.com for more details.



From cybersecurity and high-speed data communications to electronic warfare and remote drone operations, the Marines leverage cutting edge technology and innovation to remain our Nation’s first line of defense across the globe. Please visit www.dvidshub.net/feature/marinesports to learn more about Marine Corps esports initiatives or request more information about the Marines at www.marines.com/virtualcareers.

