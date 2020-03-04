MANG Honors the Past and Responds to COVID at the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke

More than 160 members of the Massachusetts National Guard are working at the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke to support the clinical staff and medical professionals with operational support, logistics, and reporting. Shortly after the establishment of a Clinical Command Team on March 30th, the 126th Brigade Support Battalion from Springfield deployed to the Soldiers’ Home to run the logistical support, supplement the clinical staff, and coordinate with the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency and Emergency Operations Center.



“What an honorable mission,” said Brig. Gen. John Driscoll, Land Component Commander for the Massachusetts National Guard, “this is one of those few things we do in the Guard when we really get a chance to reach out and help our fellow citizens.”



The Task Force has conducted over 50 missions which include delivering Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), feeding and caring for resident veterans and assisting the facility with moving COVID-19 positive residents into quarantined areas of the facility to help halt the spread. The Soldiers and Airmen provided much-needed help to the staff and to the veterans who reside at the Home.



“This is taking care of those who take care of us beforehand, we’ve always been told that we are here for others, we are here because of others that came before us. It’s our turn to take care of them,” said Airman 1st Class Daniel Thibeault from the 104 Fighter Wing.



Thibeault is an aircraft engine mechanic but at the Soldiers’ Home, he is working in food service for both the resident veterans and the staff and service members working there. He stated that it was a great honor to be able to volunteer to help fellow veterans in this difficult time.



According to Thibeault, his grandfather, Oliver Thibeault, was previously in the Army Air Corps, later transferred into the Air Force and completed twenty years of service. Oliver was a resident at the Soldier’s Home until he passed two years ago. Daniel Thibeault is appreciative of the care that was given to his grandfather when he needed it and is now giving back to the Soldiers’ Home in its time of need.



In addition to talking to their elders when tending to them, this is also a time where younger service members can impart some of their expertise to the previous generations. Pfc. Casey Battles, a Combat Medic from the 182nd Medical Company got the opportunity to make one resident’s life better through technology.



“I had a resident that had an iPhone but all he knew how to do was dial a phone number,” said Battles. Seeing this, Battles taught the patient how to use FaceTime to talk to his son by video.



“We FaceTimed his son and he was quite surprised that he could see himself on the phone. After a couple of minutes with it, he took over and had a nice conversation with his son. And his son was surprised when he had an incoming FaceTime from his dad,” explained Battles.



The Soldiers and Airmen that are working directly with residents of the Soldiers’ Home are operating in a COVID environment and every possible precaution is being taken to protect their health and welfare. PPE, including masks, gloves, gowns, and face shields are worn where there is a possibility of contact. In other areas face masks and social distancing is observed and servicemembers are monitored for any sign of symptoms.



Spc. Stephanie Roberts is a laboratory technician in the 182nd Medical Company and she is responsible for screening all service members that come to work at the facility. Every member of the Massachusetts National Guard is being screened and their temperature is taken regularly to make sure that they catch any symptoms.



“We know that we are in direct contact with residents who have tested positive for COVID-19, we do have proper PPE here but we are taking extra precautions to make sure we can catch anything early so we can isolate those cases if needed,” said Roberts.



Roberts is diligent about responsibility at the screening station, “we have to keep our Soldiers safe so we can still be here, be on the floors, be helping the nursing staff. If we’re not safe then we can’t be here to help them.”



Brig. Gen Driscoll also detailed that steps are being taken to protect Soldiers’ health and welfare. He emphasized that the servicemembers are professionals and are properly outfitted with PPE. Additionally, they are trained on how to properly don and doff their PPE to minimize risk and give them confidence that they can safely do their job.



Driscoll also emphasized the great work being done by service members and the great relief their presence brings to the residents. “Soldiers and Airmen love seeing people in uniform because it reminds them of the pride they had when they were in service and the love of country they have.”

