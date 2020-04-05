Region OIC returns to work after COVID recovery

Photo By Stacy Chavez | CDR Robert Suh, the OIC for NAVIFORES Region South, with responsibility for two Joint...... read more read more Photo By Stacy Chavez | CDR Robert Suh, the OIC for NAVIFORES Region South, with responsibility for two Joint Reserve Intelligence Centers (JRICs), was in great shape at the beginning of last month. He ran the Fort Worth Cowtown Half Marathon on the 1st of March. No one could have predicted he would be on a ventilator fighting the COVID-19 virus and pneumonia before the month was out. Fortunately for the mission, his leadership and preparation, as well as the teamwork of both his staffs, allowed the region to continue operations and both JRICs to remain available for mission-essential information warfare work for multiple Navy and Joint commands. Even more fortunately for all of us, he has since been cleared, returned to work two weeks ago, and is on his way to a full recovery. CDR Suh has been an inspiration, using the experience to mentor other Sailors about being prepared for anything, and not being a “tough guy” when it comes to your health. CDR Suh’s spouse encouraged him to seek treatment at the hospital, even though he was not experiencing symptoms on the COVID-19 list (those symptoms have since been added). Personally, he says the experience has re-established relationships, strengthened his faith, and sharpened his appreciation for time spent with his wife and children. RADM Price, COMNAVIFORES, said, “Rob is a strong member of the team and we are grateful for his return.” see less | View Image Page

CDR Robert Suh, the OIC for NAVIFORES Region South, with responsibility for two Joint Reserve Intelligence Centers (JRICs), was in great shape at the beginning of last month. He ran the Fort Worth Cowtown Half Marathon on March first. Nobody could have predicted he would be on a ventilator fighting the COVID-19 virus and pneumonia before the month was out.



Fortunately for the mission, his leadership and preparation, as well as the teamwork of both his staffs, allowed the region to continue operations and both JRICs to remain available for mission-essential intelligence work for multiple Navy and Joint commands.



Even more fortunately for all of us, he has since been cleared, returned to work two weeks ago, and is on his way to a full recovery. CDR Suh has been an inspiration, using the experience to mentor other Sailors about being prepared for anything, and not being a “tough guy” when it comes to your health. CDR Suh’s spouse encouraged him to seek treatment at the hospital, even though he was not experiencing symptoms on the COVID-19 list (those symptoms have since been added). Personally, he says, the experience has re-established relationships, strengthened his faith, and sharpened his appreciation for time spent with his wife and children. RADM Price, COMNAVIFORES, said, “Rob is a strong member of the team and we are grateful for his return.”