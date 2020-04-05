USNS Matthew Perry Provides Logistic Services to USS Essex Amphibious Readiness Group

Photo By Sarah Burford | The Navy’s Wasp-class landing helicopter dock ship USS Essex (LHD-2) conducts...... read more read more Photo By Sarah Burford | The Navy’s Wasp-class landing helicopter dock ship USS Essex (LHD-2) conducts underway replenishment operations with the Military Sealift Command dry cargo/ammunition ship USNS Matthew Perry Off the coast of Southern California. Perry provided logistics services to the ships of the USS Essex Amphibious Readiness Group as they conducted pre-deployment exercises and qualifications. Through a series of replenishments-at-sea (RAS), Perry delivered 81 pallets of food, parts and equipment as well as 600 thousand gallons of diesel ship fuel JP5 aviation fuel. see less | View Image Page

Military Sealift Command (MSC) dry cargo/ammunition ship USNS Matthew Perry provided logistics services to the ships of the USS Essex Amphibious Readiness Group as they conducted pre-deployment exercises and qualifications, off the coast of Southern California,



Through a series of replenishments-at-sea (RAS), Perry delivered 81 pallets of food, parts and equipment as well as 600 thousand gallons of diesel ship fuel JP5 aviation fuel.



Perry’s logistics support at sea, enabled the ARG to remain at sea longer and to conduct more than one certification in an underway period, reducing the at-sea time for the ships pre-deployment.



Since the beginning of the COVID19 outbreak in the United States, MSC has taken several precautions to ensure the health and safety of its crews. One of these is keeping ships at sea, following a 14 quarantine period. These measures not only ensure crews are not infected with COVID19, but also that MSC ships can to provide support to Navy ships at sea, ensuring valuable training and missions that are essential to protecting the United States and international water ways can continue.



“We are taking every precaution we can to ensure our crews are safe and healthy during this COVID19 pandemic,” explained Capt. Gabe Varela, commander, Military Sealift Command Pacific. “MSC’s largest mission is to provide support to the Navy, and we continue to do that mission, ensuring the safety of not only our crews, but the Navy’s as well. Being able to continue operations is a real testament to not only the civil service mariners, but also to the team at MSCPAC.”



MSCPAC ships continue conduct operations in the Pacific Area of Operations in support of Commander, U.S Pacific Fleet and Commander, U.S. Third Fleet.