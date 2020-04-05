Community support strengthens spirits during Michigan National Guard’s COVID-19 response

LANSING, Mich. – Since Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer called upon the National Guard to assist the state’s response to COVID-19 on March 18, more than 800 Michigan Soldiers and Airmen have stepped forward to provide aid to state and local agencies on dozens of humanitarian missions.



However, Airmen and Soldiers are not the only Michiganders to heed the call during the fight against COVID-19.



Nearly 20 private citizens, businesses, and community organizations have volunteered services or resources to support Department of Military and Veterans Affairs personnel who continue to work long hours away from their families under challenging conditions.



“These kind-hearted Michiganders have further strengthened our ability to support each other, protect our members, their families, and our mission,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, Adjutant General and Director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.



Examples of this kind of community support are numerous, ranging from simple acts of kindness – such as providing snacks or a meal for Soldiers working over Easter weekend – to offering up conference room space to help administrators continue operations within social distancing guidelines.



- Karen and Jerry Page, of Jackson, dropped off cookies and brownies for Michigan National Guard members preparing for missions on the east side of the state.



- Monica’s Bakery in Monroe donated donuts to guard members staying in Romulus.



- Kim and Drew Pollack, of Little Caesar’s Pizza in East Lansing, donated 35 pizzas to guard members working in Lansing.



- Matt and Ashley Jenkins, with Celebrity Catering in Troy, provided catering services for Soldiers and Airmen in Romulus.



- Anita Hammer, of Westland, and Jennifer Owens, of Wayne, raised money to provide a full Easter dinner to Soldiers and Airmen working in eastern Michigan.



- Joanna LaGow, of Pleasant Lake, provided cookies and brownies for guard members working in the Detroit area.



- Anthony and Cindy Jackson, of Ferndale, provided chicken lunches, snacks, cookies, and drinks to Soldiers working to convert Detroit’s TCF Center into a COVID-19 alternate care facility.



- Danica Dark and Kelly Weber, of Wayne, donated beverages for soldiers working in Romulus.



- Julie Swanson, with Staybridge Suites in Marquette, offered a conference room to staff members of the D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans in Marquette so they could maintain social distancing precautions and continue to work closely.



- Alice Hokenson, of L’Anse, sent 180 hand-made greeting cards to members and staff of the Jacobetti Home for Veterans.



Numerous other groups and organizations have also come forward with offers for lodging support, personnel protective equipment, and other resources to assist Soldiers and Airmen on the front lines of the COVID-19 fight.



Across the State of Michigan, the Michigan National Guard continues to support medical screening, assistance at local food banks, planning augmentation at the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC), and support efforts for alternate care facilities across Michigan, as well as other humanitarian missions.



“As our members respond to, support, and serve our local communities, the selflessness of these Michigan citizens strengthens spirits and makes a huge difference for our team,” said Rogers. “We are exceptionally grateful for their generous contributions, and on behalf of our 10,500 Michigan National Guard Soldiers and Airmen, I want to express my deepest appreciation for their thoughtful and caring actions.”

