Oak awarded employee of the quarter

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. - Theresa Oak, a budget analyst for Rock Island Arsenal - Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center, receives Employee of the Quarter for Q2 2020, presented by Col. Martin J. Hendrix III, commander, RIA-JMTC and Sgt. Maj. Sylvorne Walters, senior enlisted advisor, RIA-JMTC.

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. – Rock Island Arsenal – Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center leadership has traditionally recognized outstanding personnel on a quarterly basis. Theresa Oak, a budget analyst for the center, received the most recent accolade of Employee of the Quarter for Q2 2020.



If I can help somebody,” she said, “I want to help somebody, right, wrong or indifferent, even if it’s not in my lane. It was quite an honor.”



Oak is detailed to the Resource Management directorate as a budget analyst, but she was previously a production controller for the Armaments Division and responsible for managing material requirements in small arms so production and deliveries occurred on time.



Oak kept tabs on her previous department and remained available to assist where necessary.



Justin Hios, Armaments Division chief, praised Oak for her availability and expertise.



“I knew Theresa was very busy in her new position, but my new hires were saying she always answered questions very timely and was always willing to come assist at their desk sides when asked.”



“Even though there was some initial training, the training provided by Theresa used real experiences to solve current challenges,” he said. “Before Theresa's help, my new hires had to ask a lot of questions of their team members; but after, they were able to be more proactive, identify risks and take actions to stay ahead of requirements.”



Oak doesn’t think much of lending a hand; she said it’s just in her nature.



“I want it all to run smoothly and I don’t want anybody to fail or feel like it’s overwhelming to them, so I will help anybody if they ask for it because if I need help, I would like the same response,” said Oak.



Hios said she has one of the best work ethics he has ever witnessed and wished all his employees were like her.



“I wish we could clone her,” he said.