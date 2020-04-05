189th Airlift Wing Commander's Commentary May 2020

Commander’s Commentary

By Col. Dean Martin

189th Airlift Wing Commander





189 AW Family,



To say the past couple of months has been a struggle would be an understatement. Each one of us has been and continues to be impacted by COVID-19. As we continue to flex toward a new normal, we will continue to implement innovative and health-guided solutions to maintain readiness and continue our critical mission sets balanced with minimizing risks to our Guard family. This month we will be hosting a virtual UTA, which will allow everyone the opportunity to accomplish required readiness and continuation training while maintaining their Air National Guard benefits. Included this month is our annual SAPR and Suicide prevention training as well as group and squadron training your immediate chain of command has established. Ensure you are staying connected with your supervisors and commanders to know exactly what is expected of you during this time. The virtual UTA will be from May 4 - May 10 in order to provide time for everyone to complete their drill periods while still performing their off-duty and civilian occupations. We are working toward in-person drills resuming in June. Your leadership teams are developing risk mitigation strategies to minimize risks and ensure physical distancing. Rest assured that you and your family’s safety is at the forefront of these discussions. Expect more details from supervisors by mid-May.



Throughout the past several weeks, I have been amazed at what you have accomplished. Your agile adaptation to ever-changing guidance from multiple levels has been incredible. You are a testament to the strength and cohesiveness of our nation’s military. The tenacity and focus with which you have executed our mission while adhering to rigorous health and safety guidelines has been outstanding! I want to thank every one of you for taking deliberate and measured steps as we have adapted to teleworking and virtual meetings and for making every minute count. Although this is an unprecedented challenge for us all, we must focus on creative solutions to maintaining operations and readiness balanced with aggressive risk mitigation strategies in a testing and vaccine limited environment for the next several months. The way we have come together to keep our mission going is amazing! I could not ask for better teammates and leaders during this trying time.



Our 189th Medical Group medics continue to preserve the health of our community at the University of Arkansas for Medical Studies Center by assisting our state medical personnel with testing for the COVID-19 virus. As of 1 May, this selfless team has administered more than 9,000 COVID-19 tests while remaining separated from their families and friends for over 45 days. Please continue to keep them in your thoughts and prayers.



During this physical distancing period, please remember to check on your friends and family. Although restrictions are beginning to lift across or state and nation, we must continue to follow CDC health guidelines to the max extent possible. Many may feel a lingering effect of isolation while trying to move to a new normal. Isolation and potential monotony may hinder our ability to keep in touch. Call your friends and family up to check on them, make sure they are aware of all the resources to help them navigate these challenging times. We want everyone to see this through for the better.



Lastly, great info is pushed through our social media channels every day. From visuals and information about our Airmen around the wing to updates on COVID-19 and more, our social media is the gateway to the wing. I would encourage anyone who needs this information or would like to stay updated on base and wing changes, to follow us on Facebook, Instagram or

Twitter. Please take a minute to complete our Airmen health survey (link available on Facebook and the AF Connect App (family tab) prior to 10 May. This info will be used to ensure each of you has needed resources and will assist in planning as we move to a new normal.



FOLLOW THROUGH!



Deano

