1ID Fwd NCO discusses changes to promotion system

Sgt. 1st Class John Cain, 1st Infantry Division Forward’s personnel noncommissioned officer, spent time talking with enlisted personnel in Poznań, Poland, on April 29, 2020. Cain gave a briefing on the changes to the U.S. Army promotion system.



This is part of an ongoing Non-Commissioned Officer Professional Development (NCODP) series in Poznań.



“With the onset of COVID 19,” Cain said. “The U.S. Army had to make some changes to the promotion system. Some are in the short term while others require a longer time frame.”



According to Army doctrine, NCOPD represents a transparent and grounded approach to managing future changes in how the Army trains and develops Soldiers. Its intent is to support imperatives related to the Army profession, mission command doctrine, human performance optimization, and combat readiness of the force.



Most of what is refenced comes from the Department of the Army Manual 600-25 which discusses various things about NCO development including the promotion system.



“The changes to the previous system were for various reasons,” Cain continued. The Army wants to improve readiness, professional development, leader development and professionalism of the NCOs.”



Improving the readiness will better flexibility in reacting to changing requirements, Soldiers losses and behaviors. Instituting an informed merit- based scheduling for promotion will improve professional development.



Informed assignment decisions will assist in improving leader development while maximizing the potential of people and employing NCOs to their maximum potential will improve professionalism.



While most of the changes will remain in effect beyond the current fiscal year which ends on September 30, 2020, there are a few exceptions to policy that have been put in place due to the current COVD 19 environment.



“There are now policies in place for virtual promotions boards where and when needed,” Cain concluded. “A plan is also in place for command sergeant majors to have one- on- one interactions to assist with the promotion process. There are also modified Army Physical Fitness Test (APFT) and weapons qualification guidelines to streamline physical readiness of promotable Soldiers.”



These changes to the promotion system affect only active duty and reserve components.



The NCODP is a system aimed at ensuring the NCO Corps is prepared to fight and win our nation's wars as well as enhancing the overall sustainability, readiness and interoperability of the Army.



The Fort Riley, Kansas, based 1st Infantry Division is currently in Europe in support of Atlantic Resolve and will be redeploying stateside this summer.