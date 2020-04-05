Milwaukee Native Honored as Camp Lemonnier Member in the Spotlight

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    05.04.2020

    Story by Lt. Jennifer K Cunningham 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – Yeoman Seaman Rayshaun Smith, from Milwaukee, is in charge of the administrative needs of more than 200 personnel and was recognized as the Camp Lemonnier Member in the Spotlight for the week of April 29, 2020. Located in an austere environment, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti is a U.S. Navy base located in the Horn of Africa and is the only enduring U.S. military base on the continent of Africa.

    “I am extremely proud of Seaman Smith and congratulate him on his nomination as the Camp Lemonnier Member in the Spotlight,” said Master Chief Bruce Forester, command master chief of Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. “It’s not easy being deployed from home to an environment like the one we have here, but Seaman Smith exemplifies the Navy’s core values of honor, courage and commitment and is an outstanding representative of our command and our nation.”

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti provides, operates, and sustains superior service in support of combat readiness and security of ships, aircraft, detachments and personnel for regional and combatant command requirements, enabling operations and providing stability in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-African Nations relations.

    Smith, a member of the Navy Reserve and 2013 graduate of Young Coggs Prep, credits his success in the Navy to many of the lessons learned growing up in Milwaukee.

    “The people in my community have a significant amount of perseverance,” Smith said. “When I was growing up, I learned to persevere and to find different ways to always overcome obstacles put in front of me, which has helped me in the Navy.”

    According to Navy officials, maintaining maritime superiority is a vital part of a Navy that is present today and prepared for tomorrow. The impact affects Americans and their interests around the world, as more than 70 percent of the Earth is covered by water and 90 percent of all trade travels by sea.

    “We demand the highest standards from our sailors—both professionally and personally,” said Capt. Ken Crowe, commanding officer of Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. “Seaman Smith is the epitome of these standards and his exemplary behavior is an example of how all military members should carry themselves every day as an ambassador of the United States of America at home and abroad.”

    Smith is the first in his family to join the military and he hopes to begin a family tradition.

    “I hope others in my family and community follow in my footsteps and do something positive in their lives,” Smith said. “It doesn’t necessarily have to be the military, though it is a great way to do positive things.”

    As a member of the U.S. Navy, Smith, and other sailors stationed at Camp Lemonnier and around the world, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.

    “My favorite part about being in the Navy is meeting different people from different backgrounds,” Smith said. “I also love being able to travel, go places, and see the world. You get to learn a lot about all parts of the world and learn different cultures.”

