Three Soldiers from 1st Infantry Division Forward received promotions in Poznan, Poland, on May 1st, 2020.



Those 1ID Fwd Soldiers promoted were Staff Sgt. Dale Rowe, air traffic control operator, Sgt. Luis Baldera, combat documentation and production specialist, and Spc. Sage Martin, intelligence analyst.



Spc. Martin, a native of St. Martinville, La., is the youngest and newest of the promoted Soldiers. He received a promotion waiver on behalf of Brig. Gen. Thomas O’Connor, 1st Infantry Division Forward commander, for his job performance and dedication to the Army values.



“I’m very grateful to receive this promotion,” said Martin. “My Army experience has been great so far and I couldn’t ask for a better family.”



Brig. Gen. O’Connor presided over the ceremony spoke of the three Soldier’s professionalism and dedication to both the Army and United States.



“These are the type of Soldiers that do and get things done,” said O’Connor. “This is the representation of the great Americans who have raised their right hand to defend our great country. Our country may not always be perfect, but it is always great. It’s great because of individuals like these Soldiers who are willing to selflessly serve and to protect our way of life and values.”



The newly promoted service members will be departing Poland alongside 1 ID's Forward element back to The Big Red One's 1st Infantry Division Headquarters on Fort Riley in early summer. From there, they will be utilizing their new ranks to provide knowledge and experience for the commencement of the Danger Gauntlet training exercise.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.01.2020 Date Posted: 05.04.2020 08:07 Story ID: 369123 Location: POZNAN, PL Hometown: FORT RILEY, KS, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Three 1st Infantry Division Forward Soldiers receive promotions, by SPC Cody Kellum and SSG Scott Longstreet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.