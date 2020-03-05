LRMC welcomes MEDCOM Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations

LANDSTUHL, Germany - Landstuhl Regional Medical Center welcomed Brig. Gen. Paula Lodi, Army Medical Command's Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, during a visit to LRMC, April 28.



The visit aimed to provide Lodi an overview of the hospital’s COVID-19 operations, as the Department of Defense’s only overseas American College of Surgeons Level III trauma center. Lodi took the opportunity to engage with service members, civilians and local nationals during professional development sessions, and learn about LRMC’s Nutrition Care Division expansion strategy, and how the Medical Library, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and Pathology and Laboratory Services continue to operate safely under COVID19 conditions.



During the professional development assembly, Lodi discussed components of successful professional relationships, leadership, and the current COVID-19 environment.



“Because I've had such an operational and somewhat unconventional path, I didn’t think I would find myself going into command of a Regional Health Command,” said Lodi, who has served in a number of assignments in field units and at military medical treatment facilities. “This COVID-19 outbreak reinforces the fact that we need our leaders and our organization to communicate with and effectively support Army operations with all the capability of Army Medicine.”



Lodi, who is in Europe on behalf of the U.S. Army Surgeon General to help synchronize COVID-19 response efforts between Regional Health Command Europe and U.S. Army Europe, says that issues like the COVID-19 outbreak highlight the value and professionalism of the Army Medical Department.



“Where Army Medicine finds itself today is an incredible testament to the Army,” Lodi said. “When COVID-19 shut everything down, we demonstrated what our medical professionals are capable of doing, in any circumstance.”



Lodi lauded health care workers for what they continue doing every day and discussed future operations as Germany slowly begins to ease restriction of movement constraints. Additionally, Lodi tied leadership traits and behaviors with the current climate.



“When you feel yourself getting literally overwhelmed by the circumstances around you, slow it down and trust (your Soldiers),” said Lodi. “(Leaders) who are committed and have found their calling or passion, should find a way to transmit that passion to those they lead.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.03.2020 Date Posted: 05.03.2020 09:29 Story ID: 369108 Location: LANDSTUHL, RP, DE Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, LRMC welcomes MEDCOM Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, by Marcy Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.