Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Northeast Indiana soldiers serve their community

    Indiana Guard provides troops to assist 18 COVID-19 study sites

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Justin Andras | Soldiers and airmen from the Indiana National Guard assisted the Indiana State...... read more read more

    IN, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2020

    Story by Cpl. Hannah Clifton 

    Indiana National Guard Headquarters

    INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana National Guard soldiers and airmen in northeast Indiana supported a statewide collaborative effort with the Indiana State Department of Health and other local organizations in a recent COVID-19 study, which took place April 24 through April 29.

    Governor Holcomb activated the Indiana National Guard to support the COVID- 19 state response on March 16, 2020. Soldiers and airmen served as medical assets and provided additional personnel for testing site logistics. For some service members, this mission hit closer to home as they performed their duties in the Hoosier communities in which they live.

    Sgt. Chanden Lawson, with the 381st Military Police Company and noncommissioned officer in charge of one of the mobile testing sites, was one of those service members. Raised in Wolcottville, Indiana, Lawson felt honored to serve in multiple neighboring communities and found the entire experience to be rewarding.

    “Being in the National Guard and getting to perform state-side, I finally get to serve my community,” said Lawson.

    Lawson emphasized that his team worked hard to keep morale high, enjoy themselves and make each test participant feel comfortable.

    “We are staying as positive as we can even though this is serious, and we are taking our jobs seriously,” said Lawson. “But if we are laughing and smiling people, will be less likely to feel intimidated. We are here to help.”

    While military and civilian personnel with differing backgrounds comprised the testing teams, the mission provided the opportunity to develop camaraderie and share knowledge while helping fellow Hoosiers.

    The study, led by Indiana University Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health, intended to identify the presence of COVID-19 and the virus’s antibodies throughout the state.

    -30-

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2020
    Date Posted: 05.02.2020 14:10
    Story ID: 369097
    Location: IN, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Northeast Indiana soldiers serve their community, by CPL Hannah Clifton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    INNG
    AlwaysReadyAlwaysThere
    IndianaNationalGuard
    COVID19NationalGuard

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  • Flag/Report Story

    • LEAVE A COMMENT