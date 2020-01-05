VP-16 Conducts Aerial Change of Command over NAS Jacksonville

The “War Eagles” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 16 held an aerial change of command ceremony on May 1 in Jacksonville.



Cmdr. Michael P. Bukolt Jr., from Syracuse, N.Y., was relieved by Cmdr. Kevin Kraemer, from Coral Springs, Fla., as commanding officer of VP-16. Kraemer will become the 66th commanding officer of VP-16.



Bukolt has inspired the squadron to excel since he assumed command in June 2019. Under his leadership, the War Eagles, during their most recent home cycle, flew nearly 3,000 hours in support of strategic U.S. interests and combatant commander priorities. In addition, VP-16 earned the prestigious Battle E and Arleigh-Burke awards.



“It has been the highlight of my career to lead these hyper-successful warriors over the past year,” said Bukolt, who will depart VP-16 and will be joining Commander, Task Force 69. “At no time did leadership ask the War Eagles to answer the call, and the result end up as anything other than absolute success. I am thrilled that they were recognized in so many ways, as the Sailors really deserve it. I cannot wait to see all the great things to come from VP-16 in the future.”



Kraemer previously served as an instructor pilot in VP-40, fleet replacement squadron instructor pilot for VP-30, assistant navigator onboard the USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) and operations officer for VP-26 and acquisition placement officer at Navy Personnel Command, before taking over as executive officer of VP-16.



“I am absolutely humbled, honored, and grateful for the opportunity to serve as the commanding officer of VP-16,” said Kraemer. “I look forward to continuing the success of Skipper Bukolt and leading the War Eagles over the horizon.”



The squadron reports to Patrol and Reconnaissance Wing, which serves as the Navy’s premier provider for airborne Anti-Submarine Warfare, Anti-Surface Warfare, and Maritime Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance operations.

