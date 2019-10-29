Playing with fire: 6th CES teaches ALS

The 6th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Fire Emergency Services flights showcased their training and operations during an Airman Leadership School class immersion tour at MacDill Air Force Base, Oct. 16, 2019.



ALS is a four-week course to prepare senior airmen for supervisory duties and leadership roles in supporting the employment of air, space and cyberspace capabilities as NCOs. ALS class 19-G students and their instructor, Staff Sgt. Marissa Nelson, detonated explosives with EOD, wore a bomb suit in 90-degree heat and witnessed a vehicle training fire get expertly extinguished.



“A lot of times we’re out of sight, out of mind,” explained Master Sgt. Aaron Fernaays, 6th CES FES flight training chief. “We like to be able to showcase what we do on a day-to-day basis, especially to our up and coming NCOs.”



The FES flight stays proficient and vigilant with anywhere from 12 to 15 separate training classes a day, split between two operational shifts. The students witnessed this skillful professionalism in aircraft rescue and vehicle firefighting demonstrations.



Once the fires were put out, EOD allowed ALS to take one of their ordnance disposal robots for a spin. U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Savanna Brewer, an ALS student from Clearwater Air Station, Florida, detonated one of two explosions on MacDill’s bomb range. Through constant training, EOD Airmen specialize in the disposal of dangerous materials that may pose a threat to the base.



“I think it’s really important to learn about other service branches, how it all ties together and the impact that each mission has on the Air Force, this base and the community,” said Brewer. “We also got to blow some stuff up so that was pretty awesome.”



Team MacDill’s ALS recently implemented the squadron immersion tours under the squadron mentorship program. The ALS leadership corps decided that having squadrons explain their missions and how they tie to those entering the NCO tier develops a deeper appreciation for every unit on base.



“The squadron mentorship program provides better insight on how each of us here at MacDill plays a critical role ensuring we make our mission happen,” explained Master Sgt. Matthew Orlando, the ALS commandant. “I think it has opened the eyes of many Airmen as they get to see behind the scenes of what each squadron actually does.”

