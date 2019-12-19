We have the tech; Team MacDill hosts Annual Tech Expo

Technology evolves as quickly as the threats against America’s military. Those threats are not fought by just the Department of Defense and our allies - it takes the innovative minds of the military combined with the high-speed technology developments of our community to make the mission happen.



In an effort to keep the edge ahead of this advancing threat, Team MacDill supported more than 60 technology-driven companies from around the country travelled to MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, to speak directly with service members about technologies and how innovation can benefit the military mission during the annual Tech Expo, Dec. 13, 2019. The 6th Force Support Squadron supported the Tech Expo which was hosted by the Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Associations Tampa, St. Petersburg Chapter and directed by Federal Direct Access Expositions.



“It’s important for us to meet with service members and have a presence,” said Sam Weber, a Cohesity account executive. “But our main purpose is letting the DOD know that we are here to support their mission.”



Some vendors have a current connection with the military and others are in attendance to learn what the military mission needs, just as service members attended to learn how the community supports and connects with the DOD.



“Events like the Tech Expo are important because it shows how much support we draw from the community,” expressed Maj. Robert Sherlock, a 91st Air Refueling Squadron pilot. “They’re providing the infrastructure for us to complete our missions.”



The purpose of the expo was to expose military members to innovative practices and give vendors the opportunity to ask members of Team MacDill exactly how they can adjust their products to better support the mission.



“Technology is forever changing and a lot of the missions happening around the world are technology focused,” explained Jade Ruiz, FDAE director. “This event is a fantastic way to see what current programs are available, where they’re headed in the future and also find a plethora of different companies that people didn’t realize were out there that can meet the needs of the mission.”



As warfare continues to change, the military will partner with communities to continue to innovate and inspire change with events such as the Tech Expo.



AFCEA is a non-profit international organization, which seeks to develop networks between people involved in science, technology, engineering and mathematics by creating a medium for the ethical exchange of information. For more information visit: https://afceatampa.org/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.19.2019 Date Posted: 05.01.2020 21:55 Story ID: 369083 Location: FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, We have the tech; Team MacDill hosts Annual Tech Expo, by SSgt Heather Fejerang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.