Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    KYANG conducts flyover as part of Operation American Resolve

    Kentucky Air National Guard conducts flyover as part of Operation American Resolve

    Photo By Senior Airman Chloe Ochs | Two Kentucky Air National Guard C-130 Hercules aircraft from the 123rd Airlift Wing...... read more read more

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2020

    Story by Dale Greer 

    123rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Air National Guard presented a two-ship C-130 flyover across the commonwealth of Kentucky on Friday, May 1.

    The aerial demonstration is part of Operation American Resolve, a nationwide salute to all those supporting COVID-19 response efforts.

    “I’m so proud to be part of this effort.” Lt. Col. Penn Brown, 123rd Airlift Wing pilot and mission commander for the aerial demonstration. “From the aircrew that planned and flew this flyover to the maintainers who made sure the planes were ready to fly, we are the sons, daughters, sisters, brothers of Kentuckians. This is a family effort. These are Kentuckians helping Kentuckians.”

    Operation American Resolve is comprised of a series of flyovers in major cities to demonstrate the United States Air Force’s continued readiness during COVID-19, while saluting American heroes on the forefront of the fight. The flyover is intended to lift morale during a time of severe health and economic impacts that have resulted from COVID-19.

    The locations for the operation included Frankfort, Lexington, Pikeville, Bowling Green, Owensboro and Louisville.

    This is flyover was accomplished as part of regular and mandatory proficiency training required to keep aircrews current and qualified and incurred zero additional cost to taxpayers.

    Lt. Col. Patricia Adams, officer in charge of a team of Kentucky Air Guardsmen providing support to a drive thru testing site at one of the flyover locations, said that the aerial demonstration instilled a sense of pride.

    “To see those C-130s flying over all these areas, It provides an immense sense of pride,” Adams said. “All these different entities are working together to provide care to the community. It provides a sense of hope that we’re all in this together. We’re team Kentucky — we’re going to make it through and we’re going to come out on the other side.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2020
    Date Posted: 05.01.2020 21:31
    Story ID: 369080
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KYANG conducts flyover as part of Operation American Resolve, by Dale Greer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    kentucky air national guard
    123rd Airlift Wing
    C-130 Hercules
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19
    Operation American Resolve

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  • Flag/Report Story

    • LEAVE A COMMENT