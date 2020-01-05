KYANG conducts flyover as part of Operation American Resolve

Photo By Senior Airman Chloe Ochs | Two Kentucky Air National Guard C-130 Hercules aircraft from the 123rd Airlift Wing...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Chloe Ochs | Two Kentucky Air National Guard C-130 Hercules aircraft from the 123rd Airlift Wing fly over Louisville, Ky., May 1, 2020, as part of Operation American Resolve, a nationwide salute to all those supporting COVID-19 response efforts. The operation is intended to lift morale during a time of severe health and economic impacts that have resulted from COVID-19. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Chloe Ochs) see less | View Image Page

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Air National Guard presented a two-ship C-130 flyover across the commonwealth of Kentucky on Friday, May 1.



The aerial demonstration is part of Operation American Resolve, a nationwide salute to all those supporting COVID-19 response efforts.



“I’m so proud to be part of this effort.” Lt. Col. Penn Brown, 123rd Airlift Wing pilot and mission commander for the aerial demonstration. “From the aircrew that planned and flew this flyover to the maintainers who made sure the planes were ready to fly, we are the sons, daughters, sisters, brothers of Kentuckians. This is a family effort. These are Kentuckians helping Kentuckians.”



Operation American Resolve is comprised of a series of flyovers in major cities to demonstrate the United States Air Force’s continued readiness during COVID-19, while saluting American heroes on the forefront of the fight. The flyover is intended to lift morale during a time of severe health and economic impacts that have resulted from COVID-19.



The locations for the operation included Frankfort, Lexington, Pikeville, Bowling Green, Owensboro and Louisville.



This is flyover was accomplished as part of regular and mandatory proficiency training required to keep aircrews current and qualified and incurred zero additional cost to taxpayers.



Lt. Col. Patricia Adams, officer in charge of a team of Kentucky Air Guardsmen providing support to a drive thru testing site at one of the flyover locations, said that the aerial demonstration instilled a sense of pride.



“To see those C-130s flying over all these areas, It provides an immense sense of pride,” Adams said. “All these different entities are working together to provide care to the community. It provides a sense of hope that we’re all in this together. We’re team Kentucky — we’re going to make it through and we’re going to come out on the other side.”