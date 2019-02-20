Team MacDill executes total force readiness exercise

The 6th Air Mobility Wing and the 927th Air Refueling Wing conducted a readiness exercise here Feb. 8-10. The total force team was tasked to simulate a short-notice deployment, testing its ability to rapidly deploy cargo and personnel, and expeditiously launch aircraft during a 72-hour training scenario.



“This exercise evaluated the 6th AMW and 927th ARW’s ability to execute our top priority mission – unmatched aerial refueling.” said Joseph Healey, 6th AMW’s installation deployment officer. “We maintain full-spectrum readiness by assessing, monitoring, and evaluating ourselves.”



The 6th Inspector General team evaluates every step of the exercise from a bird’s eye view, identifying where the team could have streamlined efforts.



Participants from various units processed through a personnel deployment function line, headed up by the 6th Force Support Squadron, where they received equipment and guidance from various agencies such as the 6th Comptroller Squadron and legal office.



Meanwhile, at the cargo deployment function, Airmen from the 6th Logistics Readiness Squadron palletized and inspected equipment, guaranteeing proper construction and weight for each pallet necessary for the mission.



As the people and equipment were processing, MacDill maintenance Airmen meticulously prepared aircraft for launch, securing the safety of aircrew.



“The mission doesn’t start when the jet takes off,” said Maj. Christopher Watz, 91st Air Refueling Squadron evaluator pilot. “From security forces who protect the base to medical Airmen who clear deployers, our ability to get a jet to the warfighter requires Airmen from every unit.”



All of these functions came together producing a force ready to deploy at a moment’s notice, mobilizing forces around the world.

