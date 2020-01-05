EODMU3 Holds Virtual Change of Command

Courtesy Photo | 200501-N-UP025-008 SAN DIEGO (May 1, 2020) Ens. Luke Coughlin livestreams EOD Mobile...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 200501-N-UP025-008 SAN DIEGO (May 1, 2020) Ens. Luke Coughlin livestreams EOD Mobile Unit Three's change of command ceremony May 1, 2020 on board Naval Amphibious Base Coronado. Cmdr. Alex Campbell relieved Cmdr. Wade Hildebrand as commanding officer of EODMU3. The ceremony was restricted to essential personnel only who adhered to COVID-19 best practices and guidance; however, the event was live-streamed so the rest of the command could participate remotely. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Kara Handley) see less | View Image Page

CORONADO, Calif. (NNS) -- Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 3 held their first virtual change of command ceremony today on Naval Amphibious Base Coronado with Cmdr. Alex Campbell relieving Cmdr. Wade Hildebrand as commanding officer of the unit.



In order to comply with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony was live-streamed so that EODMU3 personnel, families and friends could view from the safety of their homes. Only EODMU3 and EOD Group One leadership attended the ceremony and respected social distancing protocols by standing six feet apart, wearing masks and using hand sanitizer. Over 175 personnel viewed the ceremony virtually.



“To the men and women of EODMU3, it has been an absolute honor serving you as the commanding officer of this team of teams,” said Hildebrand. “This organization is steeped in history, proven in battle, and our warfighting reputation has been painstakingly earned with the blood, sweat, and sacrifice made by warriors that have gone before you. That reputation has served as the foundation for the strong culture of this mobile unit, a culture that you cultivate everyday.”



Hildebrand, raised in Bend, Oregon, graduated from Oregon State University with a Bachelor of Science in Biology and commissioned through the Reserve Officer Training Corps in 2001. Hildebrand will transfer to Virginia Beach, Virginia for his next assignment.



Campbell, raised in Brattleboro, Vermont, and a 2002 graduate of the United States Naval Academy, previously served at Naval Surface Warfighting Center Indian Head EOD Technical Division, Indian Head, Maryland where he led acquisitions teams to develop a wide range of specialized EOD equipment in support of special operations forces, the Joint EOD force, and Navy underwater EOD forces.



“Wade, your exceptional leadership of Mobile Unit Three is evident in the warfighting attitudes of each and every member of this command,” said Campbell. “I will be fortunate to be able to earn the same level of trust and confidence that you enjoy today.”



Capt. Oscar Rojas, commodore, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group One, provided the keynote remarks. He said, “I know EODMU3, and I know that, true to your unit’s Latin motto, ‘Nihil Obstat’, which translates to ‘nothing hinders,’ that nothing hinders this unit and nothing stands in the way of the mission, not even a global pandemic.”



During the ceremony, Rojas also awarded the 2019 Battle Effectiveness Award, or “Battle E,” to EODMU3. He said, “This annual award is only given to one unit, who achieves operational excellence in all aspects of EOD operations and carries out their assigned tasks at the highest state of battle readiness. You have taken the Navy EOD community’s vision and run with it, expanding our undersea advantage, growing our exploitation expertise, and emboldening our allies and partners. I couldn’t be more proud.”



EODMU3 provides operational EOD capability to include the location and identification, rendering safe, recovery, field evaluation, and disposal of all explosive ordnance, including chemical and nuclear weapons.



U.S. Navy EOD is the world's premier combat force for eliminating explosive threats so the Fleet and Nation can fight and win.



For more information, visit www.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/usnavy, or www.twitter.com/usnavy.



For more news from Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 1, visit www.navy.mil/local/eod1/.