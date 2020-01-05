Undersea Warfare Center Innovation Center Remains Open for Business

Photo By Nathanael T. Miller | 200421-N-MV201-061 KEYPORT, Wash. (Apr. 21, 2020) - Jacob Yates, a mechanical...... read more read more Photo By Nathanael T. Miller | 200421-N-MV201-061 KEYPORT, Wash. (Apr. 21, 2020) - Jacob Yates, a mechanical engineer, prepares a laser engraver in the Keyport Innovation Center (KIC) on board Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division, Keyport Apr. 21. NUWC Keyport has been open for business during the pandemic through measures designed to protect the health and safety of the workforce such as reconfiguring the workspace to provide greater distance between stations and the use of face masks when workers must be in close proximity to one another. (U.S. Navy photo by Shayna Gosney/Released) see less | View Image Page

The Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division, Keyport is making innovative and nimble changes to its workflow to ensure workforce safety while the command remains open for business and continues to fulfill its mission.



The NUWC Keyport Innovation Center (KIC) has kept operating since the COVID-19 pandemic began by adapting its workspace to align with the new requirements to protect workers’ health.



“The KIC is a resource that provides a space for either fellow Keyporters or our customers to explore innovation and collaboration on cutting edge technologies for unique applications across a wide range of capabilities,” said Jacob Snow, a Keyport electronics engineer. “In order to keep working, our primary workstation was relocated to a mobile platform, allowing it to be temporarily moved away from the laser engraver. This created enough space for our team to keep working with greater safety by maintaining the recommended social distancing.”



The KIC’s quick pivot to a new workcenter configuration and use of face masks by its team allowed a seamless transition as it began production and repair of personal protective equipment (PPE), such as Power Air-Purifying Respirators (PAPR) helmets being produced to support both local civilian medical providers and Naval Hospital Bremerton.



“When it wasn't possible to maintain social distance, the PPE that was being developed for other people was utilized by us,” said Snow. “We also maintain cleanliness by prioritizing good cleaning practices, such as wiping down hard surfaces with disinfectants.”



Snow said that part of the KIC’s success in staying open for business while adding support for local medical providers was the innovative creation of a PPE design that can be cut and assembled with existing tools.



“Cost and time is one of the largest challenges for the creation of the PPE that much of the maker community is making,” Snow said. “We were able to develop designs that could be cut on the laser and would take minutes to produce versus hours for a similar 3D-printed device. These parts can then be assembled here by our team, which saves time and money.”



Capt. Jon H. Moretty, NUWC Keyport’s commanding officer, said he set a high priority on protecting his workforce while supporting his team’s nimble efforts to find new ways to stay open for business.



“Keyport has remained open for business by providing safety and protection to our essential workforce allowing them to focus on the job at hand, supporting our local medical community, our fleet assets in maintenance, and our warfighters on the tip of the spear,” Moretty said. “I encourage my workforce to find innovative ways to increase cleanliness, adapt our spaces, and modify our processes to overcome the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. I fully support action on new ideas that will increase worker safety while accomplishing the mission.”



Snow said the difficult circumstances created by the Coronavirus pandemic has brought out the best in the NUWC Keyport KIC.



“Even though the circumstances are unfortunate, this has been a great opportunity to show off the capabilities that exist at NUWC Keyport and to really highlight the technical expertise that is present here,” Snow said. “We are open for business and ready to keep supporting our customers.”