Survey says JBSA fire suppression capabilities exemplary

Fire departments and civil engineers at Joint Base San Antonio recently received good news as a result of an extensive survey conducted by the Insurance Services Office, or ISO, an advisory organization that serves the property and casualty insurance industry nationwide.



The ISO inspects communities and assigns each a Public Protection Classification, or PPC, rating from 1 (the best) to 10 (the worst), based on how well they score on the ISO Fire Suppression Rating Schedule, according to the Texas Department of Insurance, or TDI.



To determine a community’s rating, ISO inspectors assess all available resources and services in a community that might affect their fire protection ability.



“The items ISO inspectors evaluate to determine PPC ratings are water distributions systems, fire department manpower and equipment, fire alarm facilities, 9-1-1 communications, fire prevention programs, and training,” said Mike Peña, assistant chief of operations, 902nd Civil Engineer Squadron, JBSA-Fort Sam Houston and JBSA-Camp Bullis.



Last year, the Texas State Fire Marshal Office began requiring inspections for any community that had not been inspected in the last 10 years.



“The ISO inspection itself is not a compliance requirement for the Air Force or the Department of Defense, but it does allow the department to measure against its local community fire departments and mutual aid partners,” said Scott Ridenour, 502nd Installation Support Group deputy fire chief. “It also allows us to identify areas where we can improve our service capabilities.”



Prior to this inspection, the rating for JBSA-Randolph and JBSA-Lackland was 5, and that rating was given over 10 years ago without an inspection, according to Ridenour. Previously, no ISO rating was assigned to JBSA-Fort Sam Houston or JBSA-Camp Bullis.



So, the inspection scores received in March were welcome news.



“For JBSA Fire, including JBSA-Fort Sam Houston, JBSA-Randolph and JBSA-Lackland, the new PPC rating is 2, and JBSA-Camp Bullis came in right behind at a 3,” Peña said, noting the slightly lower rating at JBSA-Camp Bullis is due to its remote location and available resources within the given aggregate response times.



"Only 350 Departments nationwide are an ISO 1, and only 1,500 departments nationwide have a rating of 2 or higher,” he said. “So, as you can see, we fall in with the best of the best.”



The new and improved ratings are beneficial to JBSA and the local community for several reasons.



According to the ISO, most U.S. insurers use PPC information as part of their decision-making process when determining what businesses to write, or issue policies to, coverages to offer, or prices to charge for personal or commercial property insurance.



“When a fire department receives it’s ISO rating from the Texas Department of Insurance, State Fire Marshal’s Office, the lower the ISO rating is, the more beneficial it is to the businesses in the community because those establishments have to purchase commercial or residential fire protection insurance policies,” said Gary Rake, 902nd CES assistant chief for fire prevention.



“On JBSA installations and throughout the DOD, we have businesses, such as AAFES, banks and credit unions, privatized housing and a few others that these ratings will be beneficial to because, the lower the ISO rating, the better rates they may obtain on their fire insurance policies,” he said. “This includes renter’s insurance purchased by the service members and retirees residing in JBSA’s privatized base housing.”



The PPC program and ratings also help fire departments and public officials plan, budget, and justify improvements, according to TDI. But, they said, the most significant benefit of the program is its effect on fire losses.



“The better the fire protection, the lower the fire losses,” according to TDI.



“What this ISO rating means to JBSA and our mutual aid partners, like Universal City, Live Oak, Converse, Schertz, Cibolo, Selma, Windcrest, and Seguin, is that we maintain compliance with national governing standards,” Rake said. “We are highly educated, highly trained, physically fit, and always ready to meet the needs of the public we serve!”



Peña also applauds the JBSA team, who responded to 1,594 alarms in 2019, for their hard work earning the ratings.



“These ratings are a true testament to the level of fire protection we can provide to our local and surrounding communities,” he said. “This should assure our community that we here at JBSA Fire and Emergency Services are highly trained and have some of the best firefighters ready to protect them.”



The 902nd CES commander is also very proud of the achievement.



“The ratings are not only a reflection of the level of Fire and Emergency Services support delivered to the DOD’s largest joint base, but they are also a reflection of the 220 firefighters who stand watch 24/7/365, and their commitment to the JBSA mission and greater San Antonio community,” Lt. Col. Joseph A. Tortella said. “The JBSA firefighters exemplify the core values of our Air Force and all services represented across the installation – the recent ISO ratings are validation they stand among the best-of-the-best! They truly embody our motto, ‘First In, Last Out!’ and I’m crazy proud to be part of their team!”



Fire Chief Mark Ledford, 902nd CES, echoed the sentiment.



"The rating is a reflection of what an awesome team we have here at JBSA; water supply systems are available to support operations and well trained and motivated dispatchers do an awesome job alerting our team across the installation,” he said.



“They are an all-hazards response force able to mitigate incidents, from combating structural fires to assisting with the delivery of a new baby. I couldn’t be prouder of the team and those that lead them."