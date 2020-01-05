Hunting and Fishing Allowed on Base Again

The restrictions put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic have been difficult, but necessary to keep people safe. In an effort to ease some of the restrictions securely, Recce Town leadership is opening up hunting and fishing to the public.



Low-risk activities such as hunting and fishing were permitted on Beale starting April 22, giving Recce Town hunters and fishers a small taste of freedom.



“It’s usually a solitary experience. You’re out in the wild on your own,” said Col. Andrew Clark, 9th Reconnaissance Wing commander. “Just make sure you’re abiding with all the precautions we have in place and be safe and smart about it. It’s good to go outside and get some fresh air. It’s consistent with the local community and with what they’re authorizing.”



Hunting and fishing is a key wildlife management tool that helps keep the many different species inhabiting Beale at healthy population levels.



“There are a variety of game species at Beale,” said Edward Broskey, 9th Civil Engineering Squadron natural resources technician. “We have deer which is our big game, waterfowl like ducks and geese, upland game such as turkey, pheasant, dove, and valley quail, and small game such as cottontail rabbits, jackrabbits, and tree squirrels.”



Hunting and fishing privileges are available to all active duty and retired service members and their card carrying dependents, as well as DOD civilian personnel employed at Beale.



“If you want to go out and hunt on Beale you need a valid and a current California state hunting license as well as a valid and current Beale Air Force Base hunting permit,” said Broskey.



Base fishing permits are acquired through the Outdoor Adventure Center, and base hunting permits can be obtained through the Rod and Gun Club after attending and completing a required Hunter Orientation course.



“The Hunter Orientation course is a way to keep the hunters informed and provide them with the necessary information that they need,” said Broskey.



The course focuses on educating hunters to provide a sustainable and safe hunting experience.



“We have a very good program and we try to keep things balanced,” said Broskey. “Hunters are a big group of people that care just as much about wildlife sustainability. If they wiped everything out they wouldn’t have anything to hunt.”



For more information about hunting or fishing on base, contact these useful resources.



Natural Resources Manager: (530) 634-2738



Hunting and Fishing Program Manager: (530) 218-4879



Hunter Orientation course information: bobby.hale.3@us.af.mil

