Staying fit during isolation: 19th FSS fitness pop-up

Photo By Senior Airman Grace Nichols | Service members and families participate in exercises during the 19th FSS Fitness Pop-up event in base housing at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, May 1, 2020. The event was a group effort from many organizations on base, from the 19th Civil Engineer Squadron to the 19th Medical Group and beyond. Together they ensured safety on the roads, proper equipment and event awareness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Grace Nichols)

The 19th Force Support Squadron Fitness Center hosted a fitness pop-up event for service members and their families at base housing on Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, May 1, 2020 with an emphasis on physical distancing and health.



The 19th FSS Fitness Center staff accomplished this by towing a trailer equipped with a speaker system and microphone at each designated stop throughout base housing. Fitness center class instructors led a 20 minute workout session at each stop.



“Events like this are important to show our ability to display resiliency and ingenuity during social distancing, which showcases our capabilities and commitment to Team Little Rock and their families,” said Shango Sheffield, 19th FSS Fitness Center director.



Trainers provided a fun, family-friendly workout to promote fitness during the COVID-19 pandemic. Fitness movements incorporated low-risk exercises appropriate for young children and family members.



The workouts were chosen from the popular group classes normally held at the base gym with exercises that could be modified for varying fitness levels.



“We wanted this to be a safe environment so we chose low impact moderate workouts for the whole family to enjoy,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Grethel Rodgers, 19th FSS Fitness Center specialist. “We also implemented physical distancing by asking that participants stay in their driveways.”



Each stop was designed to facilitate a 20 minute workout with the first half of the workout incorporating full-body exercises for 10 minutes, followed by 10 minutes of line dances, while still incorporating easy workout movements.



While practicing physical distancing, families participated in their yards or a minimum of six feet away from other individuals.



The event was a group effort from many organizations on base, from the 19th Civil Engineer Squadron to the 19th Medical Group and beyond. Together they ensured safety on the roads, proper equipment use and event awareness.



“The fitness center team collaborated with 19th CES, wing safety, public health, public affairs, security forces, medical and marketing,” Sheffield said. “All units took part in making this a successful Team Little Rock event.”



For daily workouts along with virtual workouts performed by the fitness centers local aerobics instructors, follow the fitness center Facebook page.