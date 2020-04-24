Maine National Guardsmen Receive N95 Fit Test Training

Photo By Staff Sgt. Alyson Pelletier | Airmen from the 101st Air Refueling Wing, Maine Air National Guard and Soldiers from...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Alyson Pelletier | Airmen from the 101st Air Refueling Wing, Maine Air National Guard and Soldiers from the Maine Army National Guard's medical detachment, attended an N95 mask fit test training at the Maine Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) April 24, 2020. A second session was held April 27 for medics from various units across the state. A total of 24 guardsmen will be part of a medical task force to assist in the response to COVID-19. At the direction of Maine CDC and MEMA, they will be sent to train staff at long term care facilities how to properly use and wear the masks to decrease risk of exposure to COVID-19. (Maine National Guard Photo by Army Staff Sgt. Alyson J. Pelletier) see less | View Image Page

AUGUSTA, Maine - Airmen from the 101st Air Refueling Wing, Maine Air National Guard (MEANG) and Soldiers from the Maine Army National Guard’s (MEARNG) medical detachment, attended an N95 mask training and fit test coordinated by the Maine Center for Disease Control (CDC) at the Maine Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) April 24, 2020.



“The CDC has set up some training for joint Army and Air National Guard members to become fit test experts on the N95 mask,” said Chief Master Sgt. Aaron MacDonald, the Maine National Guard liaison to the state Emergency Operations Center (EOC), “and they’ll be going out from here and fit testing medical providers.”



Mike Hatch, the coordinator for The Healthcare Coalition of Central Maine who conducted the training for the National Guardsmen explained, “The healthcare entities around the state have a need for personal protective equipment and the N95 is the primary vehicle for mask protection.”



“The requirements are written in OSHA regulations, they’re very precise and that has to be followed to specific protocols. So this kind of training is important so that everybody realizes what the requirements are,” Hatch said.



However, not all healthcare professionals are trained on the proper way to wear the masks.



That is where the Maine National Guard (MENG) comes in.



“There’s a very finite number of people in the state of Maine who are trained to be able to fit test, and fewer that are able to train others to fit test,” said Hatch, “So the National Guard’s going to fill in a lot of gaps.”



A total of 24 Maine National Guardsmen participated in the fit test training to assist in the state response to COVID-19. They will be sent to train healthcare staff members, including long term care facilities, how to properly use and wear the masks to decrease risk of exposure to COVID-19.



“I volunteered for joining this task force because I’m concerned about the welfare, not only of my troops, but of my community, my entire state and because we’re all interconnected in this state,” said Air Force Master Sgt. Nicki Porter, who is a 1st Sgt. with the 101st Air Refueling Wing out of Bangor, Maine is also a registered nurse outside of the military, “and I want to make sure we are protected to the best of our abilities.”



Part of protecting the community is making sure that the personal protection equipment (PPE) of healthcare providers is worn correctly.

Referring to the PPE, Porter said, “It has to be fit tested to make sure that they’re getting an adequate protection from this virus, from the exposures that they’re inevitably going to face during patient care.”



Army Sergeant Nicholas Whitmore, a healthcare specialist in the Maine Army National Guard’s medical detachment, also volunteered for the task force as an opportunity to help his community and state. He explained what the fit test involved.



“The fit test entails spraying a saccharin spray inside of a hood, and what we are doing is we are testing the seal on the mask itself to make sure we can’t smell or taste those. We have to make sure that there is a proper seal, making sure that it is sealed up around the nose and down underneath the chin, and that there’s a proper seal whenever we do any type of movements, whenever we do any type of speaking.”



If the person wearing the mask can taste the spray at any time, the seal is not good and the person may require a different shape or size mask.

On April 27, 2020 another 10 Maine Guardsmen trained in N95 fit testing.

Being trained, certified and available to assist with fit mask testing and training others is just one of the activities the Maine National Guard is involved in with the COVID-19 response.



Maine Gov. Janet Mills activated the MENG to assist with COVID-19 response. Since activated the MENG remains in a supporting role for the Maine CDC and MEMA assisting in delivering PPE and other equipment to facilities, or inventorying equipment at warehouses.



Hatch, who was the primary instructor for the fit test training said, “It has been great working with the National Guard, they’re a very receptive audience, they are very dedicated to mission, and they’re looking forward to be able to deploy out and do this.”