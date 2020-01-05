SecAF tours Hill missions to view operational capabilities during pandemic

Photo By Ronald Bradshaw | Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett is briefed about F-35A maintenance by Lt....... read more read more Photo By Ronald Bradshaw | Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett is briefed about F-35A maintenance by Lt. Col. Jennifer Phillips, 388th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander, during a visit to Hill Air Force Base, Utah, April 30, 2020. The visit provided an opportunity to highlight the ways Team Hill is supporting the response to the coronavirus pandemic while continuing to safely execute the command’s critical missions for the warfighter. (U.S. Air Force photo by R. Nial Bradshaw) see less | View Image Page

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah -- Secretary of the Air Force Barbara M. Barrett visited Hill Air Force Base April 30 in order to get a firsthand look at critical mission activities here and how the base was operating under current restrictions due to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.



The visit provided an opportunity to highlight the ways Team Hill is supporting the response to the coronavirus pandemic while continuing to safely execute the base’s critical missions for the warfighter.



“Airmen at Hill Air Force base have adapted and developed ingenious solutions to challenges presented by COVID-19,” Barrett said. “The work done here is critical to the entire Air Force. It is clear the team is united by service to the community and the nation.”



Barrett took time to visit areas from the Ogden Air Logistics Center, which provides expeditionary capabilities to the warfighter through logistics, support, maintenance, distribution and engineering management for the many of Air Force’s weapon systems.



She stopped at the 309th Missile Maintenance Group to discuss the unit’s support to the nuclear enterprise, and Hangar 225 to view the 309th Aircraft Maintenance Group’s mission and aircraft modification lines, and the 309th Software Engineering Group for an overview of its mission.



The Secretary visited Hill’s 75th Medical Group to view COVID-19 operations. Her visit included a look at Public Health’s contact-tracing process, a discussion on screening procedures at the Youth and Child Development Centers, and a stop at the pharmacy to view its updated processes.



A stop at the 388th Fighter Wing gave the Secretary an opportunity to discuss with senior leaders deployments and ongoing training of F-35 pilots and maintainers.



During her visit, Barrett was also briefed on several of important Department of Defense missions and projects at Hill, including the Utah Test and Training Range, the Little Mountain Test Facility, the 649th Munitions Squadron’s Standard Air Munitions Packages mission, and the Enhanced Use Lease Falcon Hill Research Park.



“Our team has done an outstanding job keeping the missions across the installation going during this time,” said Col. Jon Eberlan, 75th Air Base Wing commander. “I’m glad Secretary Barrett took the time out of her extremely busy schedule to come and see the phenomenal work that the men and women across Team Hill do on a daily basis.”