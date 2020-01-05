Construction of new barracks, demo of old buildings well under way at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | An area of the 1600 block of the cantonment area of the installation is shown April...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | An area of the 1600 block of the cantonment area of the installation is shown April 24, 2020, where a new multi-million dollar barracks is being built at Fort McCoy, Wis. Contractor L.S. Black Constructors was awarded a $20.6 million contract to build the barracks in September 2019. The planned completion date is currently August 2021. The planned barracks will be different than the traditional barracks that are located throughout the installation. This new building will be four stories and be able to house 400 people in approximately 60,000 square feet. The project also is the first of eight new buildings planned for the entire 1600 block. The plan is to build three more barracks with the same specifications, three 20,000-square-foot brigade headquarters buildings, and one 160-room officer quarters. This is an Army Corps of Engineers-managed project. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

As of April 30, contractor L.S. Black Constructors has been at work for more than a month on a new transient training barracks in Fort McCoy's 1600 block. At the same time, demolition of old buildings in the 1600 block is also underway.



A $20.6 million contract was awarded to L.S. Black in September 2019 to build the new barracks, said Ken Green with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Resident Office at Fort McCoy. The planned completion date is currently August 2021.



Green said that as of April 24, construction was 4 percent complete. Sub-contractors were grading, excavating, duct bank work for power/communications; started working on footings for a mock wall.



The planned barracks will be different than the traditional barracks that are located throughout the installation. This new building will be four stories and able to house 400 people in approximately 60,000 square feet, Green said. It will be built with the latest in construction materials and include state-of-the-art physical security and energy-saving measures.



Master Planner Brian Harrie with the Directorate of Public Works (DPW) said the project is part of the Fort McCoy master plan, which aims to continuously upgrade the installation’s infrastructure. “This barracks building is being constructed on the west side of the site, near the recently constructed dining facility 1672, and will provide ample parking and other amenities,” Harrie said.



The project also is the first of eight new buildings planned for the 1600 block, Harrie said. The plan is to build three more barracks with the same specifications, three 20,000-square-foot brigade headquarters buildings, and one 160-room officer quarters.



As construction continues, the demolition of old 1600 block buildings will continue to prepare for future construction, Harrie said.



