Update on levee rehabilitation in the Kansas City District

Courtesy Photo | Medvolt Construction, of Kansas City, works on closing a breach in the levee in the Kansas Dept. of Corrections Levee near Leavenworth, Kan. on April 11, 2020. Work continues during the COVID-19 crisis.

The Kansas City District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers would like to update our partners and the public on progress made in our levee rehabilitation program.



There are 66 levee systems on target for repairs, some with breeches, some with other surface damage such as grass kill or scour holes. The Corps currently has 24 contracts awarded with another 16 currently advertised for bids or pending award. Contractors have begun moving dirt on 8 of the 24 awarded contracts – this number is increasing daily.



The district expects to advertise for construction all but five of the remaining contracts in the next two months, pending necessary project agreements. Most units have access agreements in place and project partnership agreements executed that is allowing construction to begin. The five remaining systems requested assistance in December 2019 or in 2020. On these remaining units, engineers will complete the damage assessment stage in May followed by design and construction this summer.



The contracts awarded so far total over $10 million. Under Public Law 84-99, the federal government pays for 100% of the damage repair costs for Federal levee systems. For Non-Federal systems - those levees in the Corps program but not typically built by the Corps - the federal government pays 80% and the levee districts pay 20%. The levee district may provide some or all of their percentage by in-kind work, as part of an agreement with the Corps. Many of the non-federal systems located in Missouri are receiving financial assistance for their cost share from the State of Missouri.



The original level of protection is in place or has been restored on 38 levees, while breaches remain to be repaired at 28 levees.



Weather conditions often affect the rate of repair even after contractors begin work at a site. Earthen material, taken from near each levee is used to repair the levee and should be mostly dry.



We anticipate contractors will complete many of the rehabilitations this summer and fall with some needing to be finished in 2021.