Check out Fort Polk hurricane preparedness week, alert system

By TOMMY J. MORRIS

FORT POLK, La. — Hurricane Preparedness week is Monday through May 9. It’s your time to prepare for a potential land-falling tropical storm or hurricane. It only takes one storm to change your life and community.

Tropical cyclones are among nature’s most powerful and destructive phenomena. They can be catastrophic to coastlines and impact those living several hundred miles inland.

They have the potential to bring violent thunderstorms, waves, winds exceeding 155 mph and tornadoes.

Hurricane season begins June 1 and ends Nov. 30.

Daily themes for Hurricane Preparedness Week:

• Sunday — Determine Your Risk

• Monday — Develop an Evacuation Plan

• Tuesday — Assemble Disaster Supplies

• Wednesday — Get an Insurance Checkup

• Thursday — Strengthen Your Home

• May 8 — Help Your Neighbor

• May 9 — Complete a Written Plan

Begin preparations and identify the types of wind and water hazards that are relevant to your neighborhood, and plan accordingly for each hazard. Determine if you live in a storm-surge hurricane evacuation zone or in a home that would be unsafe during a hurricane. If necessary, identify a safe secondary location as your evacuation destination, such as someone else’s home. Be sure to learn the safest routes to get there if told to evacuate. Don’t forget to account for your pets’ accommodations, as most local shelters do not permit them.

If you plan to ride out the storm in your home, make sure it is in good repair and up to local hurricane building-code specifications. Have the proper plywood, steel or aluminum panels to board up the windows and doors. The garage door is the most vulnerable part of the home, so ensure that it is able to withstand the winds.

During your planning, you will need to consider supplies to help you get through the storm and its aftermath. Stock enough non-perishable food, water and medicine to last a minimum of three days for each person in your family. Electricity and water could be out for at least that long.

You will also need extra cash, a battery-powered radio and flashlights. Also, consider a portable crank or solar powered USB charger to charge cell phones.

Call your insurance company to request an insurance check-up, verifying that you have enough homeowners insurance to repair or replace your home. Keep in mind that standard homeowners insurance doesn’t cover flooding. Likewise, check the insurance coverage for your car, boat or other recreational vehicles.

Preemptive actions for imminent, severe weather begin with ensuring family members are familiar with the safest interior room in the home, such as a bathroom, hallway or closet, on the lowest floor, away from windows and exterior walls.

Knowing the difference between a tornado watch and a tornado warning is vital. A tornado watch indicates that a tornado is possible. Stay tuned to a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration weather radio or TV for more information, and be prepared to seek shelter if necessary. A tornado warning signifies that a tornado is expected or occurring. Take shelter immediately.

Be familiar with tornado warning signs. For example, an approaching cloud of debris can mark the location of a tornado, even if a funnel is not visible. Dark, towering and threatening clouds; greenish skies; large hail; rotating, low-lying clouds; and loud roars, similar to trains, are common warning signs.

During a storm, quickly go into an interior room, avoiding windows, corners and places with wide-span roofs. Get under a sturdy table or similar piece of furniture, and cover your head with your arms. If in a mobile home, get out and find shelter in a nearby building. If time permits, put on sturdy shoes. If a shelter is not available, or there is no time to get indoors, lie in a ditch or crouch near a strong building and cover your head with your arms.

After the storm, stay tuned to local radio or TV for updated information. Refrain from entering damaged buildings, and do not return to evacuation zones until authorities declare the area safe.

When reviewing damages, check walls, roofs, foundations, electrical systems and water lines. Be mindful of hazardous materials, such as broken glass, exposed nails and downed power lines. Evacuate the house or building if you smell gas or chemical fumes.

Many Americans rely on their neighbors after a disaster, but there are also ways you can help your neighbors before a hurricane approaches. Learn about the different actions you and your neighbors can take to prepare and recover from a hurricane.

The time to prepare for a hurricane is before the season begins, when there is ample time and no pressure. Waiting until a hurricane is on your doorstep increases the likelihood that you’ll be under duress when making vital decisions.

Take this time to write down your hurricane plan. Know where you will ride out the storm and gather any necessary supplies before the season begins.

Being prepared before a hurricane threatens makes you resilient to the impacts of a hurricane. It will mean the difference between being a hurricane victim and a hurricane survivor.

Fort Polk Mass Warning Notification System

Fort Polk conducts routine live tests on the Mass Warning Notification System. When the system is tested, message one will broadcast on twelve giant voice towers across South and North Fort Polk. In the event of severe weather, message two through eight will broadcast followed by message nine, signifying the emergency condition has passed. Along with the messages, refer to local radio and television stations for updated information.

•Message 1: “This is a test. This is a test of the Fort Polk emergency warning system. This is only a test.”

•Message 2: “Warning! Warning! This is a severe weather alert. The national weather service has issued a tornado watch for Vernon Parish and Fort Polk. Tune to the local radio or television stations for further updates.”

•Message 3: “Warning! Warning! This is a severe weather alert. The national weather service has issued a tornado warning for Vernon Parish and Fort Polk. Take shelter immediately. Tune to the local radio or television stations for further updates.”

•Message 4: “Warning! Warning! This is a severe weather alert. The national weather service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning with high winds and damaging hail for Vernon Parish and Fort Polk. Tune to the local radio or television stations for further updates.”

•Message 5: “Warning! Warning! This is a severe weather alert. The national weather service has issued a hurricane warning for Vernon Parish and Fort Polk. Tune to the local radio or television stations for further updates.”

•Message 6: “Warning! Warning! This is a severe weather alert. The national weather service has issued a flash flood watch for Vernon Parish and Fort Polk. Tune to the local radio or television stations for further updates.”

•Message 7: “This is an official alert. All military personnel report to your units immediately. Repeat, this is an official alert. All military personnel report to your units immediately.”

•Message 8: “Warning! Warning! This is a hazardous material alert. Remain indoors until all clear is sounded.”

•Message 9: “All clear, all clear. The emergency condition has ended. All clear, all clear. The emergency condition has ended.”

Additional information will be provided through ALERT Notification, Fort Polk All Users emails, and posted on social media (Fort Polk Facebook).

If you are a CAC user, register to receive ALERT notifications by clicking on the arrow in your taskbar; double-clicking on the blue exclamation mark icon, clicking on “Edit Contact Info;”and adding any phone number you wish to receive the alerts.

Some suggested weather applications available to download on your mobile device include the Weather Channel, KALB WX, KPLC 7 First Alert Weather, Weather Bug, Weather Mate, AccuWeather and Weather Underground.

For more information, contact Tommy J. Morris, DPTMS, Chief, Protection Branch, emergency manager, at 531-4875 or email tommy.j.morris2.civ@mail.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.01.2020 Date Posted: 05.01.2020 12:27 Location: FORT POLK, LA, US