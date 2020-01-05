MacDill dorm residents socialize virtually

Normal life had a completely different meaning over a month ago. Weekends used to be spent out with friends and it was easy to make last minute plans with them to grab a quick meal. But with stay at home orders and social distancing practices being highly encouraged, this life may now feel like a distant memory for some.

The Integrated Resilience Office at MacDill recognizes how important the social pillar is to each person’s well-being. They are looking for five to ten volunteers to help host weekly virtual events for dorm residents to help bring that normal back.

“It may be a while before we can go out with friends to watch a movie, but with things like the Netflix party option, you can still enjoy a movie with your friends even though you are not physically in the same space,” said Master Sgt. Camille R. Taylor-Hucks, 6th Force Support Squadron Integrated Resiliency superintendent. “As a senior non-commissioned officer, my idea of fun may not be the same as someone in their 20’s and these events are specifically for dorm residents so it is important to me that this is developed and managed by Airmen.”

According to Taylor-Hucks, the purpose is to utilize all of the different social platforms that are available to bring people together and try to have some fun.

“My involvement will be to simply bring the team together and provide some direction to get them started,” added Taylor-Hucks. “From there, the Airmen can make this virtual events team whatever they want it to be and I am very excited to see what they come up with.”

The goal is to have one virtual event hosted weekly and the staff says the sky is the limit.

“Some examples of virtual events could be to play games such as bingo or have a scavenger hunt. They can also form virtual clubs for specific interests like gaming,” said Taylor-Hucks. “This could also be an opportunity for people to display their talents to teach others by live streaming things like guitar or cooking lessons.”

Virtual events are a way for Airmen to get creative and encourage their fellow dorm mates to stay socially connected. Taylor-Hucks says the goal is to eventually expand to offer the virtual events to all members of Team MacDill.

“I hope these events bring our community together and raises morale among those who live in the dorms,” said Airman 1st Class Tori Murphy, a volunteer and administration personalist with the 6th Air Refueling Wing. “I am most excited about meeting new people, networking and creating events that will interest residents.”

To volunteer, contact the Integrated Resilience Office team at TeamMacDillCVB@gmail.com.

Date Taken: 05.01.2020
MacDill dorm residents socialize virtually, by SrA Ashley Perdue